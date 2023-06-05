Cup Stars Take Over Inaugural Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma

The inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race is going to feature a packed lineup of drivers. Several Cup Series stars will pull double duty at the California track while battling for the win.

According to the initial entry list, there will be 41 drivers vying for 38 spots on the starting grid. This list includes Ty Dillon in the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet, Daniel Suarez in the No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet, AJ Allmendinger in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Other examples are Cup Series rookie Ty Gibbs in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Aric Almirola in the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford, and Ross Chastain in the No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet.

One other guest driver with starts across all three national series is Josh Bilicki. The road course racing veteran will join DGM Racing as he drives the No. 36 Chevrolet.

Suarez Has Previous Success at Sonoma Raceway

The weekend at Sonoma Raceway will feature numerous conversations about Suarez. The reason is that this road course was the site of his first career Cup Series victory in 2022.

Suarez had one of the best cars in the field during the Cup Series weekend at Sonoma. He started eighth overall, and he led 47 of the 110 laps before holding off RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher on the final run to the checkered flag.

Suarez will now return to the site of his first career win, and he will try to deliver a standout performance for Bobby Dotter’s team. The Trackhouse Racing driver will also make his first start in the Xfinity Series since Chicagoland Speedway in 2018.

Suarez only has six road course starts in the Xfinity Series. Two were at Road America, two were at Watkins Glen International, and two were at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. A pair of fourth-place finishes at Road America and Watkins Glen in 2016 stand out as his best statistical performances.

Gibbs Will Likely Contend Throughout the Race

All of these drivers have the ability to deliver strong finishes, regardless of the quality of equipment in their control. They know how to get the most out of the equipment while trying to deliver a top-10 or top-five finish.

Of course, those with the best equipment will inevitably contend for the win. Allmendinger, Larson, and Gibbs are all prominent examples as they will control race-winning cars.

Gibbs, in particular, will be a name to watch. Three of his 11 Xfinity Series wins have been on road courses. This list includes his first-ever start in 2021. Gibbs made his Xfinity Series debut at the Daytona Road Course, and he delivered a win while putting the field on notice.

Gibbs has since put his focus on the Cup Series and the pursuit of a playoff spot, but he has made limited returns to the Xfinity Series. One of these races took place at Circuit of the Americas earlier in 2023. He took over the No. 19 Toyota, and he finished third overall after another solid performance.