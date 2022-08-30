Anthony Alfredo Lands Unique Partnership With Richard Childress Racing

Our Motorsports driver Anthony Alfredo has secured a unique partnership with Richard Childress Racing. He will represent the organization’s PBR team, the Carolina Cowboys, during the NASCAR trip to Darlington Raceway.

RCR announced the news on August 30 with a press release. The team confirmed that Alfredo’s No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro will feature Carolina Cowboys branding and colors as he battles for a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs. The PBR team, which has Austin Dillon as its general manager, is currently in its inaugural season.

The toughest sport on dirt meets the track too tough to tame on Saturday, September 4 at Darlington Raceway when @anthonyalfredo pilots the No. 23 Carolina Cowboys Chevrolet Camaro SS in the VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. >>https://t.co/LkpXm60YWu pic.twitter.com/RaTJWXul9G — Carolina Cowboys (@CARCowboysPBR) August 30, 2022

“I didn’t grow up bull riding, but as someone who loves action sports I’ve really been enjoying learning more about the Carolina Cowboys and the new PBR Teams Series,” Alfredo said in a press release.

“It’s so cool to be able to show NASCAR fans just how entertaining the sport of bull riding can be. I hope they have the chance to come out to the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem Sept. 9-11 for the inaugural Carolina Cowboys Homestand.”

Alfredo Remains in the Hunt for a Playoff Spot

The driver of the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet is back in the Xfinity Series on a full-time schedule, and he has turned in some strong performances. This includes three top-10 finishes and a top-five at Auto Club Speedway. Alfredo also won the pole at Portland International Raceway.

While Alfredo started the season above the playoff cutline, he has fallen amid recent struggles. This includes five DNFs in the past 12 races. The most recent crash, which took place at Daytona International Speedway, occurred after Alfredo led a season-high eight laps and finished second in Stage 2 behind Noah Gragson.

There are three races remaining in the regular season and Alfredo remains in the hunt for the playoffs. He is 91 points below Landon Cassill, who holds the final transfer spot. Though he is essentially in a must-win scenario.

The Final 3 Regular-Season Races Present an Opportunity

The final regular-season races will take place at Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway. They will all present opportunities to Alfredo as he pursues his first career win in the series.

Alfredo took on Darlington Raceway earlier in the 2022 season, and he finished 15th overall in the No. 23 Chevrolet. He hasn’t made an Xfinity Series start at Kansas Speedway since the 2020 season when a crash relegated him to a 29th-place finish.

The regular-season finale could serve as the best opportunity for Alfredo. He hasn’t competed at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series since 2020 when he drove for Richard Childress Racing, but he turned in a solid performance at the short track.

Alfredo started 19th overall in the No. 21 RCR Chevrolet during the 2020 race, and he kept himself in contention for a strong finish. He secured points during Stage 2 and then worked his way up to the sixth position before he took the checkered flag.

