Anthony Alfredo Joins 2 Championship Contenders With Unique Stat

Anthony Alfredo moved back to the Xfinity Series after spending 2021 in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he joined Our Motorsports. This major change has paid dividends early as “Fast Pasta” has joined AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson in a unique category.

The three drivers are the only ones in the Xfinity Series to finish top-seven in the first two races. Gragson started his season with a third-place run at Daytona International Speedway before finishing second behind Cole Custer at Auto Club Speedway. Allmendinger finished second behind Austin Hill at Daytona before bouncing back from an unplanned pit stop due to tire issues to capture seventh place at Auto Club Speedway.

Alfredo kicked off his return to the Xfinity Series with a seventh-place run at Daytona after originally qualifying 16th. He avoided several incidents, including a crash that destroyed Myatt Snider’s car. Alfredo then continued his season with a fifth-place finish at Auto Club Speedway.

A Bold Gamble Paid Dividends for Our Motorsports

Alfredo’s trip to Auto Club Speedway did not play out like his fellow drivers. He qualified 28th overall and did not finish in the top 10 during the first two stages. However, a bold gamble paid off in the end.

The No. 23 Our Motorsports team headed to pit road on Lap 142 after DGM Racing’s Mason Massey brought out the caution flag. Alfredo’s crew put on his last pair of fresh tires while he dropped to the 24th position.

With only 165 laps on the schedule, it appeared that Alfredo would not sniff the top-15. However, he moved up to the 13th position by Lap 145 when teammate Brett Moffitt hit the wall. Alfredo was up to ninth by Lap 151, and then he made his way into the top four during the second overtime.

Alfredo ultimately lined up on the front row for the final restart, which took place after a 23-minute red flag due to Brandon Jones crashing into the barrels at the pit road entrance. He tried to take the lead from Cole Custer as the green flag waved, but he just didn’t have the same level of speed. Alfredo still turned in his first top-five finish of the season and left California with another 32 points.

Alfredo Remains In Contention for the Playoffs

The Xfinity Series drivers have completed two races, and there are multiple in contention for a playoff spot. AJ Allmendinger holds the top spot with 90 points while Noah Gragson is second with 89 points. Justin Allgaier sits in the third spot with 87 points.

Alfredo has some ground to make up due to missing out on some stage points. However, he remains well above the line in the eighth position with 62 points overall. He sits a mere one point behind Josh Berry and nine points behind a three-way tie featuring Ryan Sieg, Riley Herbst, and Ty Gibbs.

Alfredo will have an opportunity to add more points to his total when he heads to the next track on the west coast swing. He will kick off the month of March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a track where he finished eighth in his lone start (2020).

