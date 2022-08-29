Chase Elliott Unveils Special Scheme for Darlington Raceway

For the sixth year in a row, Chase Elliott and the Chase Elliott Foundation will partner with NAPA Auto Parts to showcase a special scheme. The No. 9 will feature a design created in collaboration with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The scheme, which will debut at Darlington Raceway, will feature a light blue base with numerous hand-drawn flowers in different areas. There will also be several dogs in different parts of the stock car, along with paw prints and bones to add to the overall theme. The NAPA Auto Parts logos, which usually take center stage, will now be smaller in size while taking a backseat to the special design.

This Sunday, @chaseelliott will be showcasing a big-hearted paint scheme and uniform on behalf of the Chase Elliott Foundation and @childrensatl 🤝 Tune in to cheer him on and see this one-of-a-kind design in action. #teamNAPA #Desi9nToDrive pic.twitter.com/Qm0PLp1khW — The NAPA Network (@theNAPAnetwork) August 29, 2022

There were dozens of submitted designs for the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. The winning art came from 16-year-old Dani Gamel, who was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 13. She used the contest to highlight the facility dogs that provided support when she was receiving treatment.

“We had such a great experience last year at Darlington with a full design makeover thanks to NAPA and Hendrick Motorsports that we wanted to do it again,” Elliott said in a press release. “I’m thrilled with how this program has grown over the years and how it brings attention to the quality of pediatric care that Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta provides the region. I believe the fans are going to really like the design as much as I do.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Elliott Will Use the Scheme for Fundraising Efforts

The trip to Darlington Raceway and the debut of the special scheme will continue an important tradition. It will also provide Elliott with another opportunity to raise money for the treatment of children in need.

The NASCAR Foundation will use its auction page on eBay to sell elements from Elliott’s uniform that matches the new scheme. There will be separate lots for his firesuit, helmet, shoes, and gloves with the proceeds going to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s.

This auction began on Monday, August 29. It will continue through Thursday, September 8, following the trip to Darlington Raceway and the start of the Cup Series playoffs.

According to a press release from Elliott’s management, The DESI9N TO DRIVE program has raised and donated over $250,000 to Children’s from the auction of autographed racing shoes and corporate partner support in its first five years. The 2022 season should only continue to add more crucial funds.

Elliott Will Pursue a Stronger Performance at Darlington

The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will head to Darlington Raceway to kick off the Round of 16, and he will pursue multiple goals. Chief among them is a win that would automatically move him to the next round of the playoffs.

Elliott has made 11 starts at the track during his Cup Series career, and he has never reached Victory Lane. He has five top-10 finishes and three top-fives, including a fifth-place run during Throwback Weekend.

If Elliott can’t win, he will at least try to secure more points than he did during the first race of the 2021 playoffs. This trip to Darlington featured the driver of the No. 9 starting fourth overall and securing points in Stage 2.

Elliott was poised to finish in the top five, but he was pinched into the wall after going three-wide with Bubba Wallace and Christoper Bell. The 2020 Cup Series champion’s day came to an end during the final stage, and he finished 31st overall.

READ NEXT: Kyle Busch Hopes Documentary Series ‘Humanizes the Villain’