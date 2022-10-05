Austin Cindric Shows Off Muscle Car He Helped Develop

The reigning Daytona 500 winner has just shown off a very meaningful vehicle. Austin Cindric put his GT350 on display and revealed that he helped develop it as a young racer.

Cindric showed off this muscle car during an appearance on the “Carography with Joey Logano” YouTube series. He told his teammate that the Ford Mustang GT350 he brought to the show’s set was actually the one that Ford Performance gave him after he won the Xfinity Series championship in 2020. Cindric then detailed his unique history with that specific model and its engine.

“What’s unique to me about this car — yeah, I got it for winning a championship, which is awesome. An amazing memory I know you can relate to that,” Cindric told his teammate. “When I started my relationship with Ford in 2015, I was racing in IMSA, and I was racing for the Factory Ford program.

“We started with 302 Bosses and throughout the year, we developed the GT350 race car. As a 16-year-old, to be part of a development program on a car was pretty cool. And with that development project was this engine, the 5.3. They nicknamed it ‘The Voodoo.’ They nicknamed it ‘The Voodoo’ because it was a little evil.”

Cindric Helped ‘Work Out the Kinks’ During the Development Process

When Cindric took part in the development program, he helped work out some of the issues with the 5.3-liter engine. Fast-forward to 2020, and he received the street-legal version of the race car that was in a much better spot, technically speaking.

Interestingly enough, Cindric had a choice to make when he received this special gift from Ford Performance back in 2020. He realized that one option was to keep the car locked up in a shop and just focus on cleaning it all the time.

Cindric’s other option, and the one that he took, was to “drive the heck” out of the Ford Mustang. He has since spent countless hours behind the wheel of the Ford Mustang GT350 while having a lot of fun and creating some unique memories.

Cindric Continues His Pursuit of Another Championship

Cindric secured this Ford Mustang GT350 by winning the Xfinity Series championship in 2020. Now he has an opportunity to pursue another championship and potentially secure an even bigger prize from Ford Performance.

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang is currently in the playoffs, and he is within reach of a spot in the Round of Eight with the cutoff race at the Charlotte Roval approaching. He is technically below the cutline, but he sits in a tie for the final transfer spot with fellow Ford Performance driver Chase Briscoe.

Cindric will enter the weekend with slightly better odds than his fellow driver. Briscoe sits at 20-1, per BetMGM, which puts him in a tie with RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher. Cindric is at 16-1. He is in a tie with Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and teammate Ryan Blaney, who also made an appearance on “Carography with Joey Logano.”