Ryan Blaney Showcases Classic Ride in New Video [WATCH]

The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang just showcased a unique piece from his collection. Ryan Blaney put his 1985 Ford Bronco on full display in a video for Joey Logano‘s YouTube channel.

“Carography with Joey Logano” featured two different Broncos. The 2018 Cup Series champion in Logano had his first edition with the Sasquatch package while Blaney had his 1985. The seven-time winner revealed that he purchased this classic Bronco from the original owner in 2018, and he left it all original minus two main changes.

Play

Carography with Joey Logano Episode 8: Broncos with Blaney presented by Pennzoil @Joey Logano @Ryan Blaney @Ford Performance @Pennzoil #joeylogano #carographywithjoeylogano #pennzoil #fordbronco #ryanblaney 2022-08-05T16:00:23Z

Blaney explained that the Bronco received a new coat of paint about 10 years ago. This freshened up the look so that it would be right for another 30 years of action. Blaney also revealed that he has a CD player in the Bronco so that he can play his collection featuring the Greg Allman Band, Johnny Cash, Chris Stapleton, the Zac Brown Band, and Bob Marley among others.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Blaney Has Previously Shown Off Other Vehicles

The video for Logano’s YouTube channel is the most recent example of Blaney showing off his Ford Bronco. He has also put it on display on social media while highlighting other vehicles from his collection.

One example took place during the COVID shutdown in 2020. Blaney filmed a video for Instagram that showed his Fords all out in the driveway waiting for a good cleaning. He had a new Ford F-250, a Mustang GT350R, his Ford Bronco, and a 1988 Ford F-150. Blaney didn’t have any races to prepare for, so he spent the sunny weekend washing the pieces of his unique collection.

Blaney has used all of these vehicles for cruising around North Carolina, but they have also fulfilled other roles. They have been part of photoshoots, including one announcing that Blaney had joined forces with the clothing brand Flag & Anthem.

Another Cup Series Driver Has Showcased His Car Collection

“Carography with Joey Logano” has featured multiple vehicles, the vast majority of which belong to the 2018 Cup Series champion. He has shown off a custom motorcycle, a classic Delivery Van, and a 1953 International Rat Rod that Logano compared to a vehicle from “Mad Max.”

One episode, however, featured another Cup Series driver with a unique taste in vehicles. Logano took his Rat Rod over to see Daniel Suarez, who drove for Gaunt Brothers Racing before he joined Trackhouse Racing and won his first career Cup Series race.

Suarez noted at the time that there were many people who dreamed about exotic cars as they grew up. He went in a different direction. His dream revolved around a 23-window Volkswagen Bus. Suarez achieved his lifelong goal, bought the van in Pennsylvania, and kept it original.

The episode also revealed that Suarez owned multiple Volkswagen Beetles. His daily driver, which he bought in California, featured a brand-new chassis and interior. However, he kept the rough paint the same. His other Volkswagen Beetle was actually one that had screen time. It was recreated for “Cars 3,” down to the yellow headlights.

READ NEXT: Grant Enfinger Celebrates Win With New Partnership