Team Penske, Joey Logano Agree to Massive Extension

Team Penske has taken care of an important piece of business. The championship-winning NASCAR organization has agreed to a contract extension with Joey Logano.

Team Penske announced the news on August 24 with a video showing off Logano’s biggest accomplishments, such as his 2018 Cup Series championship. The list included his wins in the Daytona 500, All-Star Race, and inaugural Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Team Penske also issued a press release confirming this is a multi-year extension.

“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future,” said team owner Roger Penske in a statement.

“Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners, including Shell, Pennzoil, and Ford. He also brings veteran leadership to our program, serving as a great mentor and teammate to both Ryan [Blaney] and Austin [Cindric]. With all he has achieved in his career, he still has a lot left to accomplish with Team Penske.”

Logano Has Delivered in Some Big Moments

The Connecticut native originally began his NASCAR career with Joe Gibbs Racing, and he secured 18 Xfinity Series wins and two Cup Series wins. However, he has since gone on to achieve far more success since moving to Team Penske.

Logano took over the No. 22 Ford during the 2013 season, and he has since gone on to deliver 27 wins in the Cup Series. He has reached the playoffs every year except for one (2017), and he has reached the championship four times (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020).

Logano’s run of success also includes 12 more Xfinity Series wins and his first-ever Truck Series win. Though he delivered this Martinsville win in 2015 while driving for then-Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski’s Truck Series team.

The driver of the No. 22 will now move forward with the opportunity to pursue even more success. He has two points-paying wins in the 2022 Cup Series season, which have helped him secure a spot in the playoffs. Now he will strive to become the first champion of the Next Gen era.

There Was No Specific End Date

One key note from the press release announcing the extension is that there was not a specific end date for this deal. Team Penske simply said that the move would keep Logano behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford Mustang “for years to come.”

This is a similar phrase to the one that Team Penske used on August 17. The organization issued a press release announcing a long-term contract extension with Ryan Blaney, the driver of the No. 12. This release said that Blaney would be able to build upon his past success “well into the future.”

Regardless of the contract length, Team Penske has taken care of some important business. The organization has locked up its top two drivers for the foreseeable future, providing them with the opportunity to deliver even more wins and contend for spots in the playoffs each season while working with teammate Austin Cindric.

