RCR Shakes Up Austin Dillon’s Primary Scheme for Special Celebration

The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Chevrolet Camaro is going to have a very different look during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing has shaken up Austin Dillon‘s scheme while celebrating Bass Pro Shops’ 50-year anniversary.

The NASCAR Cup Series team posted the updated scheme on Tuesday, February 8, showcasing considerably more orange. The No. 3 still has a black base as in years past, but the orange has extended from the roof down onto the doors and the front fenders. There is also a section over the front wheels featuring a white and grey pattern.

The updated scheme will also feature a massive Bass Pro Shops logo on the hood, which includes a special update. There will be a 50th-anniversary banner at the bottom of the retail chain’s logo, replacing the Tracker Off Road logo that has taken over this space in previous seasons.

Dillon Will Pursue Several Goals in 2022

The driver of the No. 3 did not end the 2021 season the way he wanted. He was unable to pursue a championship after failing to make the 16-driver playoff field due to going winless and crashing in the regular-season finale. Though Dillon still posted an average finish of 14.4, the best of his Cup Series career.

Returning to Victory Lane for the fourth time in his career will be an important goal, especially as it will provide the opportunity to compete in the playoffs. Winning a race will set up other goals, such as moving through each round of the playoffs and avoiding elimination. Of course, the biggest goal is reaching the championship four and winning the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

The season has not yet begun, but Dillon has posted his first top-five finish of 2022. He took third place overall in the Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the LA Memorial Coliseum behind race-winner Joey Logano and runner-up Kyle Busch. More importantly, Dillon avoided on-track incidents and mechanical issues that sent other drivers to the infield early.

The No. 3 Scheme Will Be Very Different Than the No. 19

There will be multiple stock cars featuring the Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road scheme during the 2022 Cup Series season. However, there will be several differences between Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro and Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota Camry.

Joe Gibbs Racing revealed Truex’s updated Bass Pro Shops scheme on December 6, 2021. This design also features a black base with orange accents. The Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road logos will take up the majority of space on the stock car, but there will not be a 50th-anniversary logo.

Both Dillon and Truex will continue to work with Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road during the 2022 season, continuing longstanding relationships. They will battle each other on the track each week while showing off the updated schemes, as well as the Gen 7 stock cars.

