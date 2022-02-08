Daniel Suarez Reunites With Primary Partner on 11-Race Deal

The No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro will have a key partner back for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. CommScope has announced its return to Daniel Suarez‘s stock car on an 11-race deal.

Trackhouse Racing and CommScope issued a press release on February 8 announcing the news. CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity solutions, will return to the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for the second consecutive season, starting with the March 6 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

CommScope will also take over the No. 99 Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway on March 13, Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, Circuit of the Americas on March 27, Dover Motor Speedway on May 1, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, Pocono Raceway on July 24, Richmond Raceway on August 14, Kansas Speedway on September 11, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 9 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23.

“We are excited to see what the NASCAR Cup Series season brings this year – both on and off the track – for Daniel and our continued collaboration,” said Jack Carlson, Chief Commercial Officer of CommScope, in the press release. “We love the focus, drive, and passion of Trackhouse Racing, we’re proud to work with them on reaching the next level of success, and we’re always excited to engage with NASCAR and its fans.”

Suarez Has a Long Partnership With CommScope

The 2022 Cup Series season will be the second consecutive season that CommScope has supported Suarez and the No. 99 team. The company previously joined him for 11 races in 2021, a run that included a ninth-place finish at Dover International Speedway.

The relationship with CommScope is nowhere near new, however. 2022 will mark the eighth year that the company has sponsored Suarez in NASCAR, including several races during the 2020 season when he drove for Gaunt Brothers Racing.

“CommScope’s support over the years has been essential to my career,” Suarez said in a statement from the team. “With CommScope’s help, we took big steps as a single car team in 2021 and now we are ready to take another step in 2022 as a two-car team. We also have some really cool plans to help communities and kids this season that we will announce later.”

Suarez Recently Displayed Strong Speed

The announcement took place after the race weekend in Los Angeles where Suarez showcased speed in the No. 99 Chevrolet. He took part in the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum and turned in a 14th-place finish in the main event.

Suarez posted the fifth-fastest lap time during single-car qualifying on February 5. He went around the quarter-mile track in 13.952 seconds, .003 seconds behind Joey Logano. This time was strong enough to secure his spot on the front row of the first heat race next to pole-sitter Kyle Busch.

Once the green flag waved on the first heat race on February 6, Suarez took over the second position behind Busch, who clearly had the fastest car in the nine-car field. He completed 25 laps without incident and punched his ticket to the main event.

There were several drivers that essentially flew under the radar during the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Suarez was in this group. He had a fast car, but he avoided the incidents involving other drivers and just completed the 150 laps while Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Busch, Logano, Kyle Larson, and Justin Haley all sparked comments with contact on the track.

READ NEXT: Black Rifle Coffee Signs 3x NASCAR Champ