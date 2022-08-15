Jordan Anderson Racing Adds New NASCAR Driver for Watkins Glen

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action on August 20 at Watkins Glen International. Austin Wayne Self will use the opportunity to try to make his debut in the series.

Jordan Anderson Racing announced the news on August 15. The team confirmed that the No. 32 Chevrolet Camaro will return to action and that Self will be the driver in control. The Texas native, who is the brother-in-law of team owner Jordan Anderson, will attempt to qualify for the 38-car field while AM Technical Solutions serves as his primary partner.

Austin Wayne Self will attempt to make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Watkins Glen. Self will drive the No. 32 car for Jordan Anderson Racing.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/cxCvByusA9 — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) August 15, 2022

“I am very thankful for this opportunity with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport,” Self said in a press release. “Anyone that knows me how much I enjoy road course racing and to have the opportunity to attempt to make my Xfinity Series debut driving for my wife’s brother’s team is incredibly special.”

The Entry List Features a Stacked Group of Drivers

With the Xfinity Series heading to another road course, it was expected that there would be some guest drivers on hand to fight for spots on the starting grid. This is exactly what will happen at Watkins Glen International.

There are 42 drivers on the initial entry list, but only 38 of them will qualify for the race. Self is one example. The list also includes Kyle Larson in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, William Byron in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Ross Chastain in the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet, and Cole Custer in the No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Ford.

If Self can secure a spot in the starting lineup, he will help break new ground for Jordan Anderson Racing. Watkins Glen International could mark the first event in 2022 where the Xfinity Series organization has fielded two entries.

“We have to qualify for the race on speed, but I am confident with the car and crew we have put together for this race that we can have a successful debut with our No. 32 AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Camaro,” Self added in the press release.

Self Will Have a Familiar Partner for the Race

Self will attempt to make his Xfinity Series debut during the trip to Watkins Glen International, and he will have a familiar face along for the ride. His current Truck Series crew chief Jamie Jones will also join him at Jordan Anderson Racing.

Jones is a newer addition to the pit box. He took over the No. 22 Truck Series team at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and replaced Ryan Salomon. He guided Self to a 14th-place finish at the road course before adding a top-20 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The trip to Richmond Raceway was their worst race together as the No. 22 Chevrolet finished 27th.

Jones has experience in the Xfinity Series. He served as the crew chief for Jason Keller during the 1998 season, a run partnership that resulted in a 10th-place finish at Watkins Glen International, as well as seven other top-10s. Jones also served as the crew chief for Kasey Kahne for one race during the 2004 season.

