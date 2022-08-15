Trackhouse Racing Reveals First Scheme for Project91

Trackhouse Racing is ready for the debut of its newest NASCAR Cup Series entry. The team has revealed the sponsors and scheme for Kimi Raikkonen’s No. 91 Chevrolet.

The former Formula 1 champion will make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series during the race weekend at Watkins Glen International. He will drive a blue entry with fluorescent yellow door and roof numbers. Technology companies Recogni and iLOQ will serve as the primary partners for the race weekend.

Raikkonen will first put the new scheme on display with some on-track action on Saturday, August 20. He will test out the road course during practice (12:05 p.m. ET) before taking on qualifying (1:05 p.m. ET).

The actual race debut of the Project91 entry will take place the following day. The Cup Series drivers will head out onto Watkins Glen International for 90 laps. USA Network will provide coverage at 3 p.m. ET.

Raikkonen Recently Tested the Next Gen Car

The scheme reveal is the latest step in Raikkonen’s journey to the top level of NASCAR. He also recently took part in a test to get some experience in a Cup Series car before making his on-track debut.

Raikkonen and two-time 24 Hours of LeMans winner Mike Rockenfeller both headed to Virginia International Raceway on August 11. NASCAR’s rules provide “elite” drivers from other motorsports series with the opportunity to practice before making their Cup Series debut, provided they follow a set list of rules.

Raikkonen was eligible while preparing for the race at Watkins Glen International. Rockenfeller was in a similar position considering that he had joined Spire Motorsports for the road course race.

Raikkonen took some laps around the road course before participating in pit stop practice, something that will be crucial to a strong run on August 21. He also spent time with teammate Daniel Suarez, who has a road course win in 2022.

As a company we have worked hard to get Kimi ready,” team owner Justin Marks said in a press release. “He has adapted very quickly so far. I know he will be quick. Our job is to help Kimi learn the rules specific to NASCAR to make sure that doesn’t bite us. But everyone knows how much talent he has and it’s shown on the simulator and at the test.”

Raikkonen Will Work With a Winning Crew Chief

There are several factors that will help determine whether Raikkonen achieves success in his first Cup Series start. The speed of the car is near the top of the list, but that shouldn’t be a concern based on Trackhouse Racing’s road course success in 2022.

Other factors will be Raikkonen’s preparation in the simulator and the aggressiveness of his fellow drivers. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway race showed that the Cup Series competitors were willing to send each other off of the course in Turn 1 to gain the slightest advantage. Will they continue this trend at Watkins Glen International?

An equally important factor will be the person atop the pit box. Raikkonen will work with a veteran crew chief in Darian Grubb, the man who guided Tony Stewart to the 2011 Cup Series championship. Grubb also celebrated several wins with Jimmie Johnson, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, and Casey Mears.

