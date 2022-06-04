Myatt Snider Makes History for Jordan Anderson Racing

The NASCAR Xfinity Series took on Portland International Raceway on June 4 in a wet, caution-filled race. Myatt Snider survived the carnage and posted a second-place finish while making history for Jordan Anderson Racing.

The driver of the No. 31 started 25th overall at the 1.967-mile road course while driving the Tree Top Apple Sauce Chevrolet Camaro. He was not in contention for stage points in the opening 25 laps, but he closed out Stage 2 at the front of the pack. He took the green and white checkered flag and won the first stage in Jordan Anderson Racing’s history.

Myatt Snider wins Stage 2 in Portland. More» https://t.co/QBl83iYqbh pic.twitter.com/JBNyrgqaRS — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 4, 2022

The driver of the No. 31 did not stop with the stage win. He continued to race near the front of the pack throughout the caution-filled final stage, and he went toe-to-toe with AJ Allmendinger on the final restart. Snider did not win the battle with the road course ace, but he still posted a second-place finish after leading 19 laps.

This runner-up also made history for Jordan Anderson Racing. It was the best finish in the organization’s brief history, ahead of Tyler Reddick’s fifth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2021 and Jordan Anderson’s fifth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway later that year.

Late Contact Moved Snider Out of the Way

What a day!!! Amazing drive from @MyattSnider and so great to see all the hard work our entire team continues to put in pay off. 2nd place for @TreeTopInc / @TaxSlayer / @LA_Hot_Sauce / @BommaritoAuto / @SuperiorEssex and all our other great partners! pic.twitter.com/Zud7PzeNhd — Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport (@JARnascar) June 4, 2022

Snider was the control car on the final restart while Allmendinger lined up next to him. The driver of the No. 31 easily took the lead in Turn 1, but the veteran chased him down in the No. 16 and went for the pass.

The two drivers made contact multiple times, and Allmendinger knocked his fellow driver to the side while taking the lead. However, Snider did not have any issues with the contact. He explained during his post-race interview that it was simply a racing move.

“I could tell he was setting up those exits better than I was,” Snider told FOX Sports after the race. “To me, that was good hard racing. It’s not like he dumped me for no reason. That’s racing to me. It’s a great day to be disappointed with second.”

Snider Still Has Work To Do

Snider, who reached the playoffs in 2021 after winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway, made history for Jordan Anderson Racing. However, he fell short of his ultimate goal of winning and punching his ticket to the playoffs.

The driver of the No. 31 entered the race weekend 18th in the championship standings with 202 points. He was well below the playoff cutline, and he needed to make some major moves to contend for a spot in the 12-driver field.

The stage win added 10 points to Snider’s total, and his second-place finish took the number to 45. This helped him gain ground on other winless drivers, such as Brandon Brown, Sheldon Creed, and Brett Moffitt. Though he still has to continue stockpiling points and contending for wins in the remaining 12 races.

The second-place finish at Portland International Raceway was a step in the right direction for Snider. It was also his second consecutive top-10 finish after a 10th-place run at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The No. 31 team has struggled with consistency in 2022, but Snider now has four top-10s in the past nine races.

