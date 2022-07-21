Defending Truck Series Champ Lands New NASCAR Partner

The No. 99 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro of ThorSport Racing will have a new look for the start of the Camping World Truck Series playoffs at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Ben Rhodes has landed a partnership with Dan-O’s Seasoning, which includes a bright scheme.

ThorSport Racing announced the news with a press release prior to the regular-season finale at Pocono Raceway. The team showed off Rhodes’ No. 99 Toyota, which features a black and lime green scheme. The entry also includes the blue stripes and spoiler, indicating that Larson is in the 10-driver playoff field.

“Partnering with Dan-O’s for my new home race is fantastic. With Dan-O’s also being from Louisville, Kentucky it seems like a great match,” said Ben Rhodes. “I’ve been a fan of Dan-O’s for quite some time so seeing them on the truck is cool. Also, getting to know Dan and his team has been a lot of fun over the weeks leading up to this race. They all have so much energy to share with the sport and not to mention an amazing product.”

The Sponsorship Aligns With a Track’s Return

When Rhodes showcases his new scheme, it will be at a track where the Camping World Truck Series has not competed since the 2011 season. The last driver to win at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park was Timothy Peters.

Of the active drivers, there are some names with experience at the Indianapolis track. Rhodes is not one of them. ThorSport Racing’s Matt Crafton made 11 starts before NASCAR’s departure, and he posted eight top-10 finishes and three top-fives. Johnny Sauter made four starts with two top-five finishes.

Another active driver with experience in Indianapolis, albeit one that hasn’t qualified for any races in 2022, is Jennifer Jo Cobb. The driver-owner made two starts at the short track during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Parker Kligerman rounds out the list of active Truck Series drivers. The Connecticut native made one start at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. He finished 11th in 2011 while driving for Brad Keselowski Racing.

Rhodes Has a Secure Playoff Spot

The 9️⃣9️⃣ … out of nowhere! @benrhodes is a winner on the @BMSupdates Dirt! pic.twitter.com/736bIDgPLD — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 17, 2022

The trip to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park marks the start of the Truck Series playoffs. 10 drivers will kick off their quest for the championship trophy, and Rhodes will be among this group.

The ThorSport driver secured his spot with a strong performance at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt). He won Stages 1 and 2 and then showcased a race-winning move on the final restart. Rhodes lined up on the second row behind Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek on the final restart, but he didn’t stay there for long.

Rhodes used the outside lane to get around Nemechek for second place, and then he stayed on Hocevar’s bumper while going around the track. The No. 99 ultimately dove to the inside and used a crossover move to get around the No. 42 where it remained for the remainder of the race.

