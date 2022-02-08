Black Rifle Coffee Signs 3x NASCAR Champ

A three-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion just landed a new partner. Matt Crafton has joined the Black Rifle Coffee Company family ahead of the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Crafton announced the news on Tuesday, February 8, with a post on his Instagram profile. He posted multiple photos showing off the new Black Rifle Coffee Company helmet that he will wear during the 2022 Truck Series season. The veteran-owned coffee company also confirmed the news with a welcome message for the three-time champ.

Crafton will now set out to return to the playoffs and the championship four. He didn’t win a race during the 2021 season, but he still reached the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Crafton faced off with John Hunter Nemechek, Zane Smith, and his teammate in Ben Rhodes, ultimately finishing fourth in points. Rhodes won his first title and brought another trophy back to ThorSport Racing.

Crafton Will Have a New Helmet & a New Crew Chief

The 2022 season will feature some significant changes for Crafton and the No. 88 ThorSport Racing team. He will have a new partner in BRCC, as well as a new crew chief atop the pit box.

Crafton’s longtime crew chief Junior Joiner confirmed after the championship race in November that he would step away from NASCAR. This decision ended a decade-long partnership with Crafton that featured 226 races, 158 top-10 finishes, 82 top-fives, 13 wins, and three championships.

With Joiner retiring from NASCAR, Crafton will join a veteran of multiple series. Jeff Hensley will sit atop the pit box while continuing his tenure in the top three national series that dates back to 1987.

Hensley has 15 years of crew chief experience in the Xfinity Series, a run that includes 427 races and 11 wins. He also guided Chuck Brown to the title in 1990 after a six-win season.

Hensley moved over to the Truck Series in 2004, where he has remained since. He has worked with numerous drivers — a list that includes Bill Lester, Miguel Paludo, and Grant Enfinger — while reaching Victory Lane 18 times.

BRCC Now Has Drivers in All 3 National Series

The addition of Crafton to the BRCC family means that the coffee company has a presence in all three national series. Crafton will represent the brand in the Truck Series while Ty Dillon will do so in the Cup Series. Noah Gragson, who has the most races with BRCC branding, will continue to showcase the company in the Xfinity Series.

Gragson is currently entering his third season with BRCC. The company previously joined the No. 9 team as a primary partner ahead of the 2020 season. Gragson won his first-ever race with the Bass Pro Shops/True Timber/BRCC scheme, and then he celebrated in Victory Lane with two of the founders — Evan Hafer and Mat Best.

Dillon briefly worked with BRCC during the 2021 season when he ran a part-time schedule. In 2022, however, he will work with the coffee company on a multi-race deal. The No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will also feature a new primary scheme with the company’s logos on the hood and sides.

READ NEXT: BJ McLeod Has His Daytona 500 Scheme