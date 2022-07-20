Chase Elliott Lands Huge Extension With Primary Partner

Hendrick Motorsports has just made a major move for the future. The Cup Series team has inked a multi-year extension with NAPA, the primary partner of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team.

HMS and NAPA announced the news during the 2022 NAPA Expo in Las Vegas. They confirmed that the sponsorship includes the 26-race majority sponsorship and that it continues a relationship that has featured 16 Cup Series wins, the 2020 All-Star Race win, and the 2020 Cup Series championship.

“We could not be more excited to extend our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, especially in a year when we are reigniting our brand to meet the demands of the future,” said Marti Walsh, NAPA vice president of marketing. “Hendrick Motorsports and Chase have long been part of the NAPA family and their passion and energy will be an important part of our journey in the years ahead.”

Elliott First Joined Forces With NAPA in Another Series

The relationship with NAPA began back during the 2014 season, Elliott’s first in the Xfinity Series. The company took over the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro and supported the Georgia native in all 33 races.

Elliott delivered considerable success during his first year with NAPA. He won three races, captured the pole twice, finished top 10 in 78.8% of his starts, and ended the year as the Xfinity Series champion.

NAPA has celebrated four wins in the Xfinity Series with Elliott while serving as his primary partner. Though this pales in comparison to the success in the Cup Series. 11 of Elliott’s points-paying wins at the top level of NASCAR have featured NAPA on the No. 9. This includes the 2020 season finale when Elliott won the pole, led 153 laps, and won the first Cup Series championship of his career.

“None of this is possible without NAPA,” Elliott said in the press release. “I’m so thankful for their commitment to our team and their passion for what we do every weekend. I’ve been lucky to meet a lot of great folks from across the country who work for NAPA.

“All of us are really proud to represent a company that takes care of its employees and its customers and is driven to be successful in every aspect. I’m looking forward to what’s to come and celebrating more wins together.”

Elliott’s Extension Takes Place Midway Through a Strong Season

The 2022 season has been strong for Elliott and the No. 9 team. The 2020 Cup Series champion has been the points leader since the first trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway in March, and he has built up a 67-point lead over Ross Chastain with six races remaining in the regular season.

Along with the success on the track, Elliott has inked some major deals. The extension with NAPA is only the latest. He also signed a massive, five-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports hours prior to the Daytona 500 on February 20. This deal ensured that Elliott will be in the No. 9 through the 2027 season.

Now that Elliott has his two extensions in place, he will focus on something else entirely. He will attempt to win the regular-season championship for the first time in his Cup Series career. Elliott will then attempt to secure a spot in the championship four for the third consecutive season.

