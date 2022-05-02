Big Machine Racing Turns to Cup Series Drivers

The No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet Camaro will have another guest driver for the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. The team will turn to two-time champion Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR provided the news on May 2 by releasing the entry list for the Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington. The list showed that Reddick will make his first Xfinity Series of the year after he suited up for seven races in 2021. He will take over for Kaz Grala, who made two starts in place of Jade Buford.

Reddick will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro while working with Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers as his primary partner. He will make his fifth career Xfinity Series start at the South Carolina track, and he will aim to surpass his previous career-best finish of second overall in 2019.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

YouTuber Sir Relkinstein first teased the announcement on April 30. He said that he had spoken to Grala at Dover Motor Speedway and learned that Big Machine Racing would turn to Cup Series drivers in the coming weeks. Days later, the entry list provided confirmation.

Team owner Scott Borchetta issued a short press release on April 12 that explained why he had essentially benched Buford in favor of other drivers. “We’ve made a very serious commitment to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including our strategic partnership with RCR, and at this time we need to evaluate all aspects of the team as I am determined to run up front,” he said.

Reddick Has Considerable Success in the Xfinity Series

The decision to side with Reddick is fitting considering his previous history of success. He has only made 91 starts in the series — 66 as a full-time driver — but he has reached Victory Lane nine times.

The California native made his debut in 2017 with 18 starts for Chip Ganassi Racing. He took the No. 42 to Victory Lane at Kentucky Speedway, and he won the pole at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

Reddick moved over to JR Motorsports for a full-time run in 2018. He took over the No. 9 Chevrolet and kicked off his year with a win at Daytona International Speedway. He posted top-20 finishes in 60.6% of his starts before capping off his season with a championship-sealing win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Reddick returned to the Xfinity Series in 2019 to defend his title, but he did so with Richard Childress Racing. He turned in a very strong season in the No. 2 Chevrolet by winning six races and posting top-five finishes in 72.7% of his starts. He finished the year with fewer wins than Cole Custer (seven) and Christopher Bell (eight), but he had the most points and the championship-sealing win in the finale.

Another Cup Series Driver Will Compete With Reddick

The two-time Xfinity Series champion will not be the only Cup Series driver making a return at Darlington Raceway. The 2014 Xfinity Series champion in Chase Elliott will also pull double-duty during Throwback Weekend.

Elliott, who is fresh off a Cup Series win at Dover Motor Speedway on May 2, will take over the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the Mahindra ROXOR 200, and he will have HendrickCars.com as his primary partner. This will be his lone start for the organization as it brings back the No. 88 for an extra five races.

JRM announced on April 26 that three of the HMS drivers will split starts in the No. 88. Elliott will compete at Darlington while William Byron will suit up at Texas Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson will round out the schedule at Watkins Glen International and the second Darlington race.

READ NEXT: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Gains Much-Needed Momentum at Dover