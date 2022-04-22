Bill Elliott Adds Races to 2022 Schedule

A member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame is about to get back onto the track. Bill Elliott, the 1988 Cup Series champion, has signed on to compete in two races during the 2022 Superstar Racing Experience season.

The series created by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham announced the news on April 22 with a press release. It confirmed that Elliott will make his return to the purpose-built cars at Five Flags Speedway on June 18 and Stafford Motor Speedway on July 2. He will compete in the SRX series once again after making his debut during the 2021 season.

One word – Awesome. @BillElliott9 is BACK in SRX – piloting an entry for @5FlagsSpeedway and @StaffordSpeedwy . Get your tickets now: https://t.co/Nq5vJg1URy pic.twitter.com/H3UaKGtnqc — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) April 22, 2022

“Assembling this field of Superstar drivers has been a blast,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk in a press release. “Having the opportunity to announce the driver who is a Series Champion, Daytona 500 Champion, Indy Brickyard 400 winner, three-time Southern 500 winner and 16-time Most Popular Driver, Bill Elliott, is really special to me.”

Elliott Took On a Packed Schedule in 2021

Elliott joined a packed list of drivers during the inaugural season of the Superstar Racing Experience. He ran the full schedule while competing against such names as Paul Tracy, Helio Castroneves, Tony Stewart, Michael Waltrip, Willy T. Ribbs, and Marco Andretti. Though he spent the majority of the near the bottom of the field during the feature races.

Elliott’s best weekend took place during the season finale at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. He won the first heat race before finishing sixth overall in the second. He then went toe-to-toe with his son, Chase Elliott, and Stewart during the main event before turning in a season-best third-place finish.

The Hall of Famer will have a scaled-back schedule in 2022, but he will still pursue the same goal. He will strive to add more heat race wins while contending for the checkered flag in the features at Five Flags Speedway and Stafford Motor Speedway.

The SRX Season Will Feature Some Major Names

While Elliott will not take on the full SRX series schedule, he will face off with some of the biggest names in motorsports. This list includes champions and contenders alike from the ranks of both NASCAR and IndyCar.

There will be some returning stars during the second SRX series season, including Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, Bobby Labonte, Tracy, Andretti, Tony Kanaan, and Castroneves among others. He will also face off with some new additions to the lineup, including 2008 Daytona 500 champion Ryan Newman, who joins for the full season.

The list of new additions also includes a father-son duo from the ranks of NASCAR. Ryan Blaney and Dave Blaney will both suit up for a special competition. They will face off against each other during the season finale at Sharon Speedway (Ohio) on July 23. The Blaney’s will continue the SRX series tradition of pitting a father and son against each other in identical cars.

