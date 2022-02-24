Ryan Newman Secures Exciting, New Racing Opportunity

The 2008 Daytona 500 winner has just secured a new racing opportunity. Ryan Newman will join the Superstar Racing Experience for a full season alongside multiple other drivers with NASCAR ties.

The Athletic first broke the news on February 24, and SRX CEO Don Hawk confirmed the lineup. The outlet learned that Newman will join the unique racing series created by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham for its second season. He will compete full-time in the identically-built cars, starting with the June 18 race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.

#NASCAR will be well represented in SRX's second season!@GBiffle , @Bobby_Labonte and @MW55 are returning for another year of competition. AND we're proud to welcome @RyanJNewman to SRX 👏 Did we mention they're ALL full-time..? Read more: https://t.co/jl9Mm4DNsQ pic.twitter.com/H3tekwPTa1 — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) February 24, 2022

Newman’s full schedule will include six races. He will also compete at South Boston Speedway (Virginia) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Connecticut) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Tennessee) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Missouri) on July 16, and Sharon Speedway (Ohio) on July 23.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Along with Newman, there will be four confirmed drivers with NASCAR ties. Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, and Bobby Labonte will all make their return to the racing series, and they will compete on a full-time basis. According to The Athletic, defending SRX champion Tony Stewart has not announced if he will return to one of the cars.

Some Standout Drivers Will Compete in the SRX Series

Newman, Biffle, Labonte, and Waltrip will all bring some NASCAR experience to the SRX schedule, and they will join a multitude of talented drivers from a variety of backgrounds. For example, Paul Tracy and Marco Andretti will both return on a full-time basis while Tony Kanaan will run five races.

The list continues with 2012 IndyCar champion Ryan Hunter-Reay, who will compete on a full-time basis. Defending Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves will take on three races while rising Indy Lights driver Ernie Francis Jr. will suit up for two. Two-time IndyCar champion (2017, 2019) Josef Newgarden will compete in the race at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The expectation heading toward the 2022 SRX season is that there will be more special guests, including some others from the NASCAR ranks. The inaugural season featured such names as Hailie Deegan (runner-up at Knoxville Raceway) and Chase Elliott (winner at Nashville Fairgrounds), along with “local hero” drivers from each town on the 2021 schedule. If necessary, SRX will field a 13th car to get some other drivers involved.

Newman Will Have an Opportunity To Win

The veteran driver will not compete in NASCAR on a full-time basis during the 2022 season, but he is not walking away from the sport. He told media members prior to the championship race in Phoenix in November 2021 that he was not announcing his retirement.

Newman made it clear throughout the 2021 season that he still has the ultimate goal of winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship. This will not be possible in 2022, but Newman will have the opportunity to fight for wins in the Superstar Racing Experience.

Unlike NASCAR, there is no major difference between the SRX cars. They are all identical, with the exception of the bright colors that help viewers tell them apart. The only factor that determines the outcome of each race is the skill of the individual behind the wheel. As someone with 18 career wins, Newman has shown that he has the ability to contend for wins. He will just do so in a noticeably different vehicle.

READ NEXT: Ryan Truex Returns to Championship Organization on Partial Schedule