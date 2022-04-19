Brett Moffitt Celebrates NASCAR Legend’s Rookie Year With Special Scheme

Throwback Weekend is going to feature the return of a scheme from 1982. Brett Moffitt, the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Our Motorsports, has revealed that he will pay tribute to Hall of Famer Mark Martin during the Mahindra ROXOR 200 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 7 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Moffitt teased the scheme reveal on April 19 with a series of hints on Twitter. He revealed that his scheme was not originally on a Chevrolet before he provided a rough sketch in black and white. Moffitt then confirmed that he would pay tribute to the red and white Jolly Rancher scheme that Martin used during the 1982 season, his first as a full-time Cup Series driver.

I've always looked up to @markmartin. He's not only one of the greatest drivers in the history of our sport, he's also one of the best mentors in the garage. It's an honor to throw it back to his @NASCAR Rookie season from '82 for this year's @TooToughToTame throwback weekend! https://t.co/P8p0Krm4qM pic.twitter.com/168NqTKO1y — Brett Moffitt (@Brett_Moffitt) April 19, 2022

The 2022 version of the popular scheme features a white base with red accents, but there is a major difference. Moffitt will have Half Off Wholesale as his primary partner for Throwback Weekend whereas Martin had Jolly Rancher as his while driving the white and red No. 02 Buick.

“Oh my goodness @Brett_Moffitt this is gorgeous,” Martin tweeted on April 19 after seeing the white and red tribute scheme. “You don’t know what it means to be honored like this. … This mean [sic] so much to me. I have watched you work so hard for so long to succeed in this spot. I can relate to your struggle and love seeing you succeed.”

Martin’s Rookie Season Featured Positive Strides

Martin’s first full-time season in the Cup Series did not feature any trips to Victory Lane. However, he made positive strides while facing off with some of the biggest names in the sport such as Cale Yarborough, Bill Elliott, Buddy Baker, Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Rusty Wallace.

The Hall of Famer failed to finish three of the first seven races in 1982, but he posted his first top-10 finish during the sixth race of the year. He finished seventh at Darlington Raceway before adding another top-10 two weeks later at Martinsville Speedway.

Martin ended his first full-time season 14th in the championship standings after posting eight top-10 finishes and two top-fives. He finished fifth at Dover Motor Speedway on May 16 and fifth at Riverside International Raceway on November 21.

Multiple Drivers Will Highlight Martin Schemes at Darlington

$ROUSH Fan Token holders wound back the clock and used the Socios app to vote for these 2004 designs ahead of the Throwback in May 🗓 …What next? ⏳🔥 pic.twitter.com/bgfrfiFta7 — Socios Motorsport (@SociosMS) March 7, 2022

The 40-time Cup Series winner is a popular name heading toward Throwback Weekend. There are multiple drivers that will highlight schemes from his career during the trip to Darlington Raceway.

Moffitt will showcase the red and white Jolly Rancher scheme during the Xfinity Series race while two other drivers will put their tributes on display the following day. Both Alex Bowman and Brad Keselowski will have Martin-inspired schemes during the Goodyear 400 Cup Series race.

Bowman and Ally Racing unveiled their tribute scheme on April 12. They revealed that the No. 48 will feature a white base with red and blue stripes. The scheme is a tribute to Martin’s Valvoline car that Martin showcased during the 1993 Cup Series season.

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing revealed their Martin tribute scheme on March 7. The No. 6 will have a white and blue Socios scheme paying tribute to the Viagra car that Martin took to Victory Lane at Dover Motor Speedway in 2004.

