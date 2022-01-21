Bills’ Antonio Williams Expands Partnership With Joe Gaf Jr.

Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams entered the world of stock car racing in 2021 when he invested in SS GreenLight Racing and partnered with Joe Graf Jr. Now he will expand his partnership during the 2022 NASCAR season after joining fgrACCEL, a full-service sports marketing and management agency.

The marketing agency issued a press release on Friday, January 21, and announced that Williams will serve as director of business development. He will continue to work with Graf to expand his relationships in NASCAR and he will bring new interest to the list of fgrACCEL clients. Part of his role will include an expanded presence at the track, starting with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Super stoked to have @A_B_Williams26 back with @fgrACCEL for the 2022 season! His leadership and vision for 2022 will not only be beneficial for me but for the other members of the fgrACCEL team too! pic.twitter.com/wKuMzT2EJa — Joe Graf Jr (@Joegrafjr) January 21, 2022

“Last year being my first year involved with NASCAR was more than I expected,” Williams said in a statement. “What Joe showed was the potential he has and with our new partners in Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing and Roush Yates, I know we will be in the position to be even more competitive this year.

“Expanding my footprint into the sport with my new duties at fgrACCEL will only continue to accelerate my knowledge of the multiple sectors within the sport. We are opening new doors this year not only for Joe – but the other members of the fgrACCEL team and I look forward to seeing the success of everyone throughout the 2022 season.”

Williams Helped Graf Land a New Partner in 2021

Stories are meant to be told. NASCAR means more to me than a lot of people know, and my hunger is stronger than ever. Love the connection between myself and @Joegrafjr pic.twitter.com/NhnSXcw2NP — Tone (@A_B_Williams26) February 26, 2021

Williams first revealed his investment in NASCAR with a tweet on February 25, 2021. He posted a video of himself and Graf in an RV and provided some narration explaining why he decided to become involved in NASCAR.

Williams said that the decision stemmed from two “uppercuts” that he faced on August 4-5. He first learned that his grandfather had passed away. One day later, the Bills released him. Williams decided during his drive home that he would get involved in NASCAR as a way to honor his grandfather, which led to his connection with Graf.

Following the announcement that Williams had invested in Graf’s NASCAR career, the Bills running back joined the driver for another reveal. They announced that Z Grills had signed on to sponsor Graf for several races during the 2021 season — starting with the trip to Phoenix Raceway on March 13 — and that Williams had played a major role in putting the deal together.

Z Grills served as the primary partner of the No. 07 Chevrolet for four races in 2021. Graf’s best run with the Z Grills scheme was a 25th-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Graf Announced His Return to SS GreenLight on January 7

The New Jersey native will continue working with Williams as he makes his return to SS Green Light Racing. He will take on his third full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting his first career top-10 finish in 2021.

SS GreenLight Racing announced the news on January 7 as part of a major update. The team revealed that it would switch to the Ford Performance family for the 2022 season after forming a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

The announcement about SHR also contained confirmation that Graf would return for another season at SS GreenLight Racing. The team announced that he will continue to work with Joe Williams, the crew chief who joined him midway through the 2021 season and guided him to the 10th-place finish at Talladega.