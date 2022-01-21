Jeb Burton Reunites With Key Partner in 2022

Jeb Burton will take over the No. 27 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He will run full-time while reuniting with a longtime partner in State Water Heaters.

Our Motorsports announced the news on Friday, January 21, with a press release. The team confirmed that State Water Heaters will continue its longstanding relationship with the Burton family, which also included Ward Burton, as part of a multi-race deal. Burton will debut the State Water Heaters scheme during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 19.

“With their ties to hunting and fishing in addition to racing, the Burton family has always had a natural connection with our State Water Heaters wholesalers and contractors,” said Jeff Storie, Director of Marketing for State Water Heaters, in a statement. “Because of that bond, Ward and Jeb have always been great ambassadors for the State brand. We’re excited about once again partnering with Jeb and Ward in 2022, and we look forward to seeing what Jeb and the team at Our Motorsports can build together this season.”

Burton First Worked With State Water Heaters in 2012

The Tennessee-based company first joined forces with the Burton family during the 2007 season. State Water Heaters sponsored Ward for 15 of the 36 Cup Series races, resulting in a season-best finish of 14th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. State Water Heaters also sponsored Ward for 18 other races, but he did not qualify for a spot on the starting grid.

Ward did not compete in the Cup Series or Xfinity Series after the 2007 season, but State Water Heaters made a return by partnering with his son. The company first sponsored Burton for five Truck Series races in 2012, a run that included an eighth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway. State Water Heaters continued to support Burton during his time in the Xfinity Series, including a fifth-place finish at the Daytona Road Course in 2021.

“Just wanted to take a minute and say ‘thank you’ to State Water Heaters,” Burton said in a January 20 Twitter video. “15 years of us being together. So special. They have helped me from the very start of my career. Just so excited for them to come with me to Our Motorsports. It’s going to be a great 2022 season.”

Burton Will Compete on a Multi-Year Deal

The 2022 season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway will mark a major moment in Burton’s career. He will officially kick off his second full-time season in the Xfinity Series and will strive to return to the playoffs after securing his spot in 2021 with a win at Talladega Superspeedway.

Burton announced that he had joined Our Motorsports on December 16, 2021, and he provided an intriguing piece of information. Burton revealed that he had signed a two-year deal with the Xfinity Series, erasing the contract uncertainty that he faced earlier in his career.

Burton will partner with a new crew chief during his first season with Our Motorsports. He will join Chad Walter, a veteran of all three national series, who has guided five different Xfinity Series drivers to Victory Lane. This list includes Kyle Busch, Mark Martin, Justin Allgaier, Ron Fellows, and Sam Hornish Jr.

