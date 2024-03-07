Get to Know Bootie Barker, Breakout Star of NASCAR Full Speed

NASCAR: Full Speed is a joint effort between NASCAR, Netflix, and executive producer Dale Earnhardt, Jr., following the lives of Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and other top NASCAR Cup drivers. But the true breakout star of the series is crew chief, Robert “Bootie” Barker.

Bootie Barker is the crew chief for Bubba Wallace, No. 23 with the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing. Barker, who’s been working at NASCAR tracks since 1999, was paralyzed from the waist down at the age of 17. He was in a car accident his senior year at high school.

If there is going to be a made-for-Netflix movie about Barker, it’s clear that he’s ready to play the lead, himself.

Bootie Barker, NASCAR Lifer

As much as the intent of NASCAR: Full Speed was to help NASCAR attract a younger, more diverse audience, Bootie Barker’s realness, deep NASCAR insider knowledge, plus his pull no punches attitude, made him a hit with viewers of the Netflix series. NASCAR: Full Speed prominently features NASCAR bad boy Denny Hamlin and the popular Bubba Wallace. A smart move by 23XI to have their two top drivers in close proximity to Netflix’s cameras.

But Bootie Barker nearly steals their light.

Barker is Bubba’s crew chief, so no surprise he made it into the series. The real surprise is just how well Barker’s good ol’ boy attitude — with a touch of dirty dog — plays with audiences.

Barker can be described as a NASCAR lifer. He started as a shock specialist with Jeff Gordon in 1999, has held numerous jobs, including crew chief, throughout his time in NASCAR. He was named Bubba Wallace’s crew chief in 2021, where he’s been ever since. Wallace’s first NASCAR Cup win, at the Talladega Superspeedway in 2021, was also Barker’s first as a crew chief — after more than 400 races.

Barker has worked for Bill Davis Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, and many others. But it’s his media work off-track, including his frequent guest spots on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and his turn as co-host on the old Speed Channel “NASCAR Performance” series, that makes it clear he knows his way around a car — and a camera.

Bootie Barker, Accidental Celebrity

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass got a chance to interview Barker in person, and Barker makes it clear on any talk about his handicap. Stating plainly, Barker “shuns talk about being an inspiration.”

Barker also makes it clear that his newfound popularity came to him, he didn’t seek it out. “Barker frankly said he didn’t really want to have the microphones and the cameras focused on him. He let the cameras follow him around because his team owner, Denny Hamlin, wanted the team to open its doors as much as possible and he also has a soft spot for television folks because his wife works in the industry.”

Whether he sought it out or not, Barker’s definitely become a media draw. As the Daytona Beach News-Journal wrote, ” Barker, who has been paralyzed and wheelchair-stricken since a car accident in high school, is Bubba Wallace’s crew chief and is the unquestioned revelation of ‘Full Speed.’ From shooing off Netflix’s brass and pouring some whiskey after a tough loss, to quick-witted, one-liner quips dripping with a southern-Virginia drawl, many of the show’s best moments belong to Barker and his relationship with Wallace.”

The paper added, “we’ll just be over here waiting on the “Leave it to Barker” spin-off series.”

They won’t be the only ones.