Brad Keselowski Unveils Bright Coca-Cola 600 Scheme

The No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang is going to have a bright scheme during the Coca-Cola 600. Brad Keselowski will compete in the Cup Series race with a patriotic Kohler Generators scheme.

The Cup Series team showcased the new look on May 20 ahead of the trip to Texas Motor Speedway. The No. 6 will have a white base with blue and red stripes. The door numbers will be both red and blue while there will be subtle stars in multiple spots to further tie into the American flag theme.

To honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. 🇺🇸 Introducing @keselowski's No. 6 @KOHLERPower Patriotic design for next Sunday at @CLTMotorSpdwy. pic.twitter.com/u65cLi9qIV — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) May 20, 2022

Keselowski will compete in the 600 Miles of Remembrance with the name of a fallen military member on the windshield banner of his stock car. He will pay tribute to SPC Bert. E. Hoyer while completing the longest race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place on Sunday, May 29. FOX will provide coverage for the Crown Jewel race, which will begin at 6 p.m. ET. Keselowski and his fellow Cup Series drivers will bring out their best patriotic themes while honoring fallen military members.

Keselowski Has a Previous Cup Series Win at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The race on May 29 will provide Keselowski with another opportunity to add to his collection. He already has one Coca-Cola 600 win in his career, and he will set out to secure another while trying to get back inside the top 30 in points.

Keselowski has two wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his Cup Series career. The first was the Bank of America 500 during the 2013 season. The second took place during the 2020 season. Keselowski led 21 of the 405 laps while driving the Miller Lite Stars and Stripes Ford Mustang, and he ended the day in Victory Lane.

This Coca-Cola 600 win was Keselowski’s third Crown Jewel of his career. He also captured the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the 2018 Cup Series season.

Keselowski Will First Pursue Another Career Goal

3 second-place finishes and many laps led… Over the years I’ve been close to an All-Star win. Can’t wait to see what we’ve got in the 6 come Sunday. #6NeverQuits pic.twitter.com/Z2jX1GVuVU — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 18, 2022

Keselowski has his Coca-Cola 600 scheme, but he will not use it for another week. He will first pursue another career goal during the May 22 Cup Series trip to Texas Motor Speedway.

Keselowski will suit up for the annual All-Star Race. He has a secure spot in the exhibition race with a $1 million prize based on two different factors. First off, he is a former Cup Series champion (2012) so he has a guaranteed spot in the All-Star Race. He also won a race during the 2021 season.

Keselowski has never won the All-Star Race. He finished second behind Jimmie Johnson during the 2012 All-Star Race. He added second-place finishes behind Joey Logano in 2016 and Kyle Larson in 2021.

The 2012 Cup Series champion will now head to Texas Motor Speedway in pursuit of his first All-Star Race win. He will attempt to secure a spot near the front of the pack during a unique version of qualifying that features single-car laps and a head-to-head elimination bracket based on four-tire pit stops.

