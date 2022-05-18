Alex Bowman & William Byron Have Their Special Coca-Cola 600 Schemes

Two more members of the Hendrick Motorsports stable are ready for the Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race that highlights Memorial Day Weekend. Alex Bowman and William Byron have unveiled their special schemes.

HMS showed off the two new schemes on May 18, starting with Bowman’s No. 48 Ally Racing Chevrolet Camaro. The stock car will feature a red, white, and blue scheme. There is a massive Ally “A” on the hood with dog tags draped over the top. The Ally logos cover the sides of the stock car in purple.

We're honored to be carrying the name of Army Specialist Matthew E. Baylis on the #Ally48 for this year's #600MilesofRemembrance in a couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/0Sx3qTw7yf — Ally Racing (@allyracing) May 18, 2022

Like the rest of the Cup Series drivers, Bowman will pay tribute to a fallen military member while completing the 600 Miles of Remembrance on May 29 (6 p.m. ET, FOX). He will drive with Army Specialist (Spc.) Matthew E. Baylis’ name on the windshield banner of the No. 48.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Byron Joined a Longtime Partner for This Scheme

Liberty is bringing back its patriotic scheme for 600 Miles of Remembrance at @CLTMotorSpdwy on May 29. The LU24 Chevy driven by @WilliamByron will honor fallen @LibertyUOnline student & Purple Heart recipient Sgt. 1st Class Ronald A. Grider. Read more: https://t.co/cnWF2J0V2J pic.twitter.com/f1zW5nxwoE — Liberty University (@LibertyU) May 18, 2022

The driver of the No. 24 will also rely on his primary partner to make his Coca-Cola 600 scheme possible. He will have Liberty University’s logos on the sides and hood of his stock car, which is a recreation of the American flag.

Byron will honor a fallen military member with ties to Liberty University. He will have the name of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ronald “Aaron” Grider on the windshield banner. Grider, who died on September 18, 2010, is a recipient of the Purple Heart and a three-time recipient of the Bronze Star Medal.

“Memorial Day is such a special day to so many families to honor all of those that we have lost and their loved ones still here,” Byron said in a statement from HMS. “It means a lot to have Army Sgt. Grider’s name on the car, especially with the connection of him being a Liberty University online student that was pursuing his degree. It’s special to honor him. I’m sure his family is going to be thankful to see his name on the car. Hopefully, we can have a great race for them and get them a win. That would be a great way to honor him and super special for everyone involved.”

Bowman & Byron Both Pursue Their First Crown Jewel

The Coca-Cola 600 represents a significant opportunity for the two Hendrick Motorsports drivers. They have both reached Victory Lane multiple times during their careers, but they have not won any of the coveted Crown Jewels — the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, the Southern 500, and the Brickyard 400.

Bowman has reached Victory Lane seven times in his Cup Series career. He has won at Chicagoland Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Auto Club Speedway, and Pocono Raceway. His best finish at Charlotte is a fifth-place run in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600.

Byron, for comparison, has four wins in his career. He captured races at Daytona International Speedway (Coke Zero Sugar 400), Homestead-Miami Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway. Like Bowman, he has one top-five finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished fourth in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600.

READ NEXT: Toyota Executive David Wilson Weighs In on Kyle Busch’s Future