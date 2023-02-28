Brad Keselowski Debuts a New Scheme at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4-5. He will showcase a new scheme as he takes on the intermediate track once again.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a familiar partner on the No. 6 Ford Mustang as Fastenal makes its return in a primary role. However, the stock car will now have a look that features a silver base with blue logos, stripes, and numbers. There is also a subtle hexagon pattern to add some flair.

If your supply chain is in need, there's always a 𝙨𝙞𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙧 lining. ✨ Introducing @keselowski's No. 6 @FastenalCompany Mustang, ready to rip in Vegas and Martinsville 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/e9CPRSo11m — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) February 27, 2023

This scheme, which bears similarities to the Detroit Lions helmet, will make two appearances during the 2023 season. Keselowski will first showcase it during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5. He will then bring it back for one of the Martinsville Speedway races.

Keselowski Will Pursue Another Win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Michigan native has achieved success during his time competing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Three of his 35 career Cup Series wins have been at the intermediate track, albeit while driving for his former team.

Keselowski first took Team Penske to Victory Lane at LVMS during the 2014 season. He started second overall and led 53 laps, but it was actually Dale Earnhardt Jr. that was in the lead on the final lap.

The situation changed, however, after Earnhardt took the white flag. The No. 88 sputtered exiting Turn 1 as Earnhardt began to run out of gas, which allowed Keselowski to erase a half-second deficit and take the lead for the final time. He won while Earnhardt finished second overall.

The victory capped off a successful weekend that featured Keselowski celebrating twice. He also won the previous day’s Xfinity Series race after a dominant performance in which he led a race-high 144 laps.

The other two Cup Series wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway also took place in even-numbered years. Keselowski took the No. 2 to Victory Lane in 2016 and then he brought it back during the opening race of the 2018 playoffs.

Keselowski Will Have a Busy Saturday

All of Keselowski’s Cup Series wins at the Nevada track have been with Team Penske and other primary sponsors. Two were with Miller Lite while the third was with Auto Trader. He will now try to add his fourth win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while driving for RFK Racing and representing Fastenal.

The on-track action will begin on Saturday, March 4. Keselowski will climb into the No. 6 Ford Mustang at 1:35 p.m. ET, and he will take part in practice (FS2 to start, FS1 at 2 p.m. ET). He will then take on qualifying at 2:20 p.m. ET (FS1).

Once Keselowski secures his spot in the starting lineup — weather permitting — he will be done for the rest of March 4. Though he will return to LVMS the following day for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.

This 400-lap event will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX will provide coverage with Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Danica Patrick in the booth. They will provide analysis as the full-time drivers battle for the win and a potential spot in the playoffs alongside Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch.