Danica Patrick Returns to FOX Sports Booth for More Races

FOX Sports has announced its booth lineup for the next four NASCAR Cup Series races. It features a heavy dose of Tony Stewart and Danica Patrick as they both make their respective returns.

Stewart, who kicked off the season in the booth at the Busch Light Clash and the LA Memorial Coliseum, will return for the trip to Auto Club Speedway on February 26. He will continue to work alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer while calling the final race on the two-mile configuration of the California track.

Following the trip to Auto Club Speedway, Stewart will take two weeks off while he focuses on other pursuits. Patrick will take over the third spot in the FOX Sports booth for both Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5 and Phoenix Raceway on March 12 while reuniting with a former Stewart-Haas Racing teammate. Stewart will then return for the trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19.

Patrick Makes Her West Coast Return

The 2023 Cup Series season will provide Patrick with more opportunities to join the FOX Sports booth and provide insight into the early-season races. The schedule also marks her return for the West Coast swing.

Patrick joined the FOX Sports booth early in the 2022 Cup Series season. She followed Matt Kenseth, who was the guest analyst at Auto Club Speedway, and she joined Joy and Bowyer for both Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Patrick was on the call as Alex Bowman captured his seventh career win for Hendrick Motorsports after a late drag race with teammate Kyle Larson. She was also in the booth as Chase Briscoe won his first career Cup Series race at Phoenix while driving the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang.

The former Cup Series and IndyCar Series driver will now return to the booth for two more races. She will reunite with Bowyer and Joy as the second year of the Next Gen era continues, and she will watch as several drivers attempt to join Daytona 500-winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the playoff picture.

FOX Sports Has Made Multiple Announcements

FOX Sports has made multiple announcements about the booth lineup in recent weeks. Patrick and Stewart returning for more races is only the latest piece of news.

The broadcast partner has also revealed that Kevin Harvick will be the full-time addition to the booth during the 2024 Cup Series season, a move that he will make after retiring from NASCAR.

Another important piece of information focused on the upcoming Xfinity Series races. FOX Sports revealed that there will be several guest analysts joining Adam Alexander in the booth at Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This list includes Ryan Blaney, who will be in the booth several times in 2023 as he continues to embrace this unique perspective. Harvick, Joey Logano, and Daniel Suarez will all also make appearances of their own. Logano’s spotter, Coleman Pressley, will provide insight from the roof.