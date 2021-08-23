Brandon Brown ‘Grabs Life by the Beans’ With New Sponsor

Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown put out the call on June 9 for sponsors to join the No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Many responded after his car dealer-themed video, including new partner Haymaker Coffee. The company will join Brown for the NASCAR race weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

The 27-year-old revealed the new sponsorship with another entertaining video on Twitter. He showcased his abilities as a pitchman while asking if people are ready “to grab life by the beans” and then donned some star-spangled overalls to cap off the video. Brown tested out several slogans for the company while showing the variety of available roasts.

🗣 Are you ready to grab life by the beans?? Then drink @HaymakerC. ☕️ I’m excited to welcome them aboard as the major associate partner on my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for @DAYTONA! Order yours here: https://t.co/yixSgwdGhG pic.twitter.com/yLy0db6AHT — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) August 23, 2021

“According to “Jayski,” the Florida-based company is the ninth new sponsor to jump on board and support Brown during the 2021 Xfinity Series season. Haymaker Coffee will serve as a major associate sponsor for the race as the veteran driver continues to pursue his goal of reaching the playoffs with a win.

Brown Needs a Win to Lock Up a Playoff Spot

The driver of the No. 68 Chevrolet currently sits below the playoff cut line with four races remaining in the regular season. However, he remains within reach. Brown is currently 82 points below Riley Herbst, who holds onto the final spot.

Locking up a playoff berth on points alone remains unlikely, but Brown can automatically put himself into the chase for the championship trophy with a win. He will pursue this goal with Haymaker Coffee on the car at a track where he has previous strong performances.

Brown has made seven starts at Daytona International Speedway during his Xfinity Series career. He crashed in three races, including his first two trips to the track, but he has also posted a trio of top-10 finishes. Brown raced his way to a sixth-place finish in 2019 then kicked off the 2020 season with a seventh-place run. His most recent race at Daytona, the season-opener on Feb. 13, 2021, was another sixth-place performance.

He will now have another opportunity to fight for the win when he suits up for the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Aug. 27. There will be no qualifying, so Brown will learn his starting position when NASCAR releases it on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Brown & Another Sponsor Made a Massive Donation

This afternoon, @brandonbrown_68 assisted in presenting a 100K donation to @bestfriends on behalf of @BabyDogeCoin! 🐶 The donation will go towards funding their new pet resource center, which is located in Northwest Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/JElVrySGDJ — Brandonbilt Motorsports (@BMSRaceTeam) August 21, 2021

Brown fought for sponsors early in the Xfinity Series season, but he has added multiple since releasing his car dealership video. The list includes Haymaker Coffee, ArmorGuard Coatings, and Jabs Construction. Brown also used his partnership with Baby DogeCoin to help out animals in need.

Prior to the race at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 21, Brown and the cryptocurrency made a major donation. They awarded $100,000 to the Best Friends Animal Society, America’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. This donation is the second by Brown and Baby DogeCoin after originally partnering at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021.

“One of our missions is to help save dogs and we truly believe in that cause. Partnering with Best Friends Animal Society is something we’re very proud of, so helping them enter the crypto space and start accepting Baby Doge to help further their mission was a no brainer for us,” said Mike Watson, project manager for Baby Doge, per “Speedway Digest.”

“We see utility in our coin working with foundations to create this new stream of revenue. This allows us to rollout our campaign to get more organizations on board accepting Baby Doge, all while helping save dogs. It’s a true win-win from our standpoint.”

