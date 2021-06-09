Xfinity Driver Releases Hilarious Sponsor-Seeking Video [WATCH]

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has 20 races remaining on the 2021 schedule, and one driver is searching for new sponsors for some of the events. However, Brandon Brown is not simply heading to Twitter with his hat in his hand; he is channeling the best auto dealers in America to drum up business.

The Brandonbilt Motorsports driver dropped a wild video on Twitter Wednesday, June 9, seeking new sponsors. He explained in a solemn voice that the No. 68 would be blank for multiple races before the camera zoomed out to show a massive “For Sale” sign on the hood of the stock car. Brown then completely changed the tone of the video while talking about “sponsoring his rear end.”

Calling all business owners that are interested in breaking into the NASCAR market at a 𝐅 𝐀 𝐈 𝐑 price! 📧: bbrown@brandonbilt.com pic.twitter.com/ynMqfWlkI7 — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) June 9, 2021

“I’m bringing the deal to you!” Brown exclaimed in his best car dealer voice. “Here at Brandonbilt Motorsports, you can come on down to the No. 68 where we’re for sale! You can see your company right here on this ’68 Chevy Camaro hot rod!”

Brown is Currently in His Third Full-Time Xfinity Series Season

The 27-year-old Brown is currently competing in his sixth Xfinity Series season — third full-time — and is turning in a career-best performance. He has not yet reached Victory Lane, but he has contended for top finishes at several different tracks across the country.

Brown has seven top-10 finishes during the 2021 season, including sixth during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He added another sixth-place finish at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Additionally, he has top-five finishes at Phoenix (third) and Charlotte (fourth). His previous best finish was fifth place at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020.

According to NASCAR’s standings, Brown currently sits just below the playoff cutoff line with 309 points. If the regular season came to an end today, he would be out of the hunt for the championship trophy. However, he sits only 12 points behind Myatt Snider, who currently holds the final spot in the 12-driver field.

Brown Will Have the Opportunity to Contend at Favorable Tracks

While he is currently below the playoff cutoff line, Brown will have the opportunity to make some moves in the near future. The upcoming schedule features tracks where he has raced near the front of the pack, including Saturday’s trip to Texas Motor Speedway.

The upcoming slate of races also features events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (11th in 2020), Road America (12th in 2020), and Daytona International Speedway (sixth in 2021). Performing well at these tracks once again will boost Brown’s chances of reaching the playoffs and competing for the Xfinity Series championship trophy.

The first step toward this goal will be the Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. The race at Texas Motor Speedway will take place on Saturday, June 12, at 4 p.m. ET. FS1 will provide coverage for the race while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio broadcast the audio.

Brown will start on the fourth row in the seventh position, next to Kaulig Racing’s Jeb Burton. AJ Allmendinger, the winner of the Mid-Ohio race, will lead the field to the green flag as the pole-winner.

