Kyle Busch Drops First Episode of Xfinity Tell-All

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch revealed on July 21 that he had an upcoming documentary series in progress that would focus on his Xfinity Series career. Nearly one month later, he dropped the first episode and provided some insight into his early days in the NASCAR series.

Titled “My Xfinity Series Story Part 1,” the nearly seven-minute clip landed on YouTube on Friday, Aug. 20. Busch sat down and discussed his early days in the series, as well as his first win with Hendrick Motorsports. He also provided insight into starting out as a 16-year-old before NASCAR implemented a minimum age rule for its top three series.





My Xfinity Series Story | Part 1 From my Xfinity debut in 2003 to winning more than 100 races in the series, hear what the experience has been like straight from me. #KyleBusch #XfinitySeries #NASCAR #Racing 2021-08-20T22:43:38Z

“So back in the beginning of time, 2003, that was the year where I ran seven races, or whatever it was, with NEMCO Motorsports in the [No.] 87 car,” Busch said in the first episode. “Then 2004 was my first full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports in the Lowe’s Car.”

Busch continued to explain how he replaced the championship-winning Brian Vickers, which created questions about whether he could continue the streak of success as a rising force in stock car racing. He quickly provided an answer by winning his first race on May 14, 2004, adding four more before the end of the season.

Busch Has Fond Memories of a 2-Mile Oval

Considering that he won five races in 2004 and contended with some of the biggest stars in NASCAR, it would be no surprise if Busch had a difficult time naming a favorite from the season. However, he provided an answer during the first episode of his Xfinity Series documentary, naming a race at a track where he will head next as a Cup Series driver.

“If I picked a race that stands out to me above all else, [it] was probably 2004 Michigan race,” Busch continued. “That’s one that really stands out to me. And I remember that day, you’re racing against all of these other Cup guys. You’re racing against Casey Mears, who’s an up-and-coming driver like myself too. [Martin Truex Jr.] is there as well. Mark Martin’s in the field, Greg Biffle’s in the field, Kenny Wallace. You know, all these Cup guys.”

Busch started the race in second place overall after another strong qualifying session. He proceeded to battle for the top spot throughout the race en route to leading 87 of the 125 laps with what he called a “dominating” car. Truex had the second-most laps led with 22 as he finished in third place behind Busch and Martin.

Busch Teased a Fiery Topic for the Next Episode

With Busch only releasing short episodes, he automatically creates anticipation for the next release on the schedule. Judging by the teaser, the second episode will address the infamous “Kyle Busch Rule” that limits the number of races a Cup Series driver with more than three years of experience can participate in.

Busch directly addressed some of the criticism levied against him over the years with the teaser for the upcoming episode. He mentioned the comments claiming that he “beats up on kids” by participating in Xfinity or Truck Series races. Busch provided a response by explaining that he loves racing and wants to race whenever possible.

The two-time Cup Series champion will obviously provide further information about the NASCAR rule, as well as other parts of his early Xfinity Series career when he releases the next episode. Busch did not provide a release date for the next episode, but a likely option is Friday, Aug. 27, one day before the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

