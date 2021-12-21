Brandon Brown Secures New Spotter for 2022 Season

The driver of the No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a new spotter for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Brandon Brown will work with TJ Majors, who has extensive experience guiding drivers to wins in the Cup Series.

Brown was not the person who provided the update. Instead, Majors dropped the news during the December 21 episode of “Door Bumper Clear.” He confirmed that he will return to the roof for Keselowski while also taking on the Xfinity Series schedule.

“I decided to go work with Brandon Brown,” Majors said during the episode of “Door Bumper Clear.” “I’ve worked with Doug Randolph, his crew chief, a lot.” Majors continued and explained that there are a lot of changes taking place at Brandonbilt Motorsports and that he’s excited about the upcoming season.

Majors has not worked full-time in the Xfinity Series since his move to Penske. This will change considering that he will now work as a full-time spotter in all three series. He will join Hailie Deegan in the Camping World Truck Series, Brown in the Xfinity Series, and he will continue his relationship with Keselowski in the Cup Series.

Majors Has Made Several Trips to Victory Lane

The veteran spotter who once worked for both Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick is no stranger to winning. Majors has made several trips to Victory Lane with an assortment of drivers.

Majors began his career with Earnhardt and served as the spotter for the 15-time Most Popular Driver for over 15 years. Once Earnhardt retired, Majors moved over to Team Penske and joined forces with Logano. The duo began working together in 2018 and combined for nine wins and 47 top-five finishes. Logano and Majors also won the 2019 Cup Series championship together.

Logano and Majors reached Victory Lane together once during the 2021 season before a major change took place. They celebrated after the inaugural dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 29 and then continued to take on Cup Series races together until late August. Team Penske announced that Logano and Keselowski would switch spotters, starting with the trip to Michigan International Speedway.

Brown Will Aim to Surpass His 2021 Achievements

The driver of the No. 68 accomplished a longtime goal during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Brown won his first career race, the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2.

The victory took place after the playoffs began, so it did not provide Brown with the opportunity to chase the championship trophy. Though it likely gave him more confidence as he prepares for his fourth full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

“That’s the plan,” Brown told media members during his post-race interview on October 2. “To come back next year with our full-time team and try to make a run at the Xfinity Series playoffs. That’s just kind of the options that are on the horizon. I have great partners with me like Larry’s Lemonade, who keep us in the sport and keep us competitive at this level. It’s something that we’re working hard on.”

Brown will pursue this goal while working with a championship-winning spotter. Having Majors join the fold does not guarantee that the No. 68 will immediately contend for wins and a spot in the playoffs, but the veteran spotter will have a plethora of wisdom to share early in the season.

