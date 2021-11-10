Roush Fenway Racing Reunites Brad Keselowski With Familiar Faces

Roush Fenway Racing has revealed some major additions to the organization for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The list includes TJ Majors, who served as the spotter for Brad Keselowski during the final 12 races of the 2021 season.

RFR posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday, November 10, confirming the new additions for 2022. Majors headlined the list, but there were several other prominent figures included. For example, Jeremy Thompson joined as the team director of competition. Thompson previously worked for Brad Keselowski Racing, per FOX Sports Bob Pockrass, and oversaw day-to-day operations.

The additions continued with tire changers Steve Price and Johnny Roberts, who joined the No. 6 team after working with Kurt Busch and William Byron, respectively. New crew chief Matt McCall also brought over other members of Chip Ganassi Racing, a list that includes car chief Nick Case; engineers Jonathan Branzelle and Josh Sell; and mechanics Jonathan Ellis and Matthew House. Finally, RFR added former CGR VP of business development Christina Quinn to run business development for the organization.

According to the 2012 Cup Series champion, these hires are only the beginning as he prepares for his first season with a new team. “Huge talent influx coming with more to come…” Keselowski tweeted on November 10.

Majors Won a Cup Series Championship With Team Penske

A co-host of the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast as well as a spotter, Majors has extensive experience in NASCAR. He has worked as the spotter for Dalton Sargeant (Truck Series), Keselowski (Xfinity and Cup), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Cup), and Joey Logano (Cup).

Majors first started working with Logano during the 2018 season after Earnhardt retired, leading to considerable success on the track. The No. 22 team scored three victories during the 2018 season, including the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Majors and Logano added two more wins in 2019, three more in 2020, and one in 2021 before Team Penske moved the spotter to the No. 2 team. They also reached the championship four twice (2018 and 2020).

The veteran spotter continued to achieve success after joining Keselowski to finish out the 2021 season. The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford finished ninth in his first race with Majors up on the roof, and he added another seven top-10 finishes and three top-fives by the end of the year.

Keselowski Has Wasted No Time Getting To Work

The 2021 Cup Series season only came to an end on Sunday, November 7, but Keselowski is already back to work. He and Roush Fenway Racing are putting in considerable effort preparing for the 2022 season and his debut in the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

Keselowski and RFR started prior to the end of the regular season by revealing on November 2 that McCall will move to the organization for 2022 after previously working with Kurt Busch at CGR.

The work continued with a lunch on Tuesday, November 9. Keselowski went to RFR for the first time in his new role and met with all of the employees. He gave a speech and told the organization that the 2022 season “begins now.”

With Keselowski now officially in his role as a driver-owner, there will only be more updates on the horizon. RFR will provide more information about the sponsors that will join the No. 6 team in 2022 and beyond, as well as several other key details, as the team prepares for the Busch Light Clash and the season-opening Daytona 500.

