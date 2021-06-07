NASCAR Wraps Up Fox Sports Schedule With Packed Weekend

With only 10 races remaining in the NASCAR regular schedule, the two primary race broadcasters are preparing to pass the torch. Fox Sports will only one more race weekend before NBC Sports takes over for the rest of the year. However, this finale will feature three star-studded races at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series kicks off the schedule with a Saturday afternoon race. John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, and Matt Crafton among others will head to the oval on Saturday, June 20, for the SpeedyCash.com 200. The Xfinity Series drivers will then compete at Texas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 250, which takes place at 4 p.m. ET. FS1 will broadcast both points races as drivers fight for playoff spots.

Entry lists for Open and All-Star Race on Sunday evening at Texas: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/xWae5ZM8NH — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 7, 2021

Sunday will not feature a traditional Cup Series points race. Instead, 21 of the drivers will take part in the All-Star Race while competing for the $1 million prize. 17 have already punched their ticket for the main event, which takes place at 8 p.m. ET. However, a limited group of other drivers will compete in the All-Star Open (6 p.m. ET) with four booking a spot.

Texas Motor Speedway Will Bring Some Rock and Roll to the All-Star Race

Did y’all hear the news on @NASCARonFOX?! The Red Rocker himself, @SammyHagar, is joining us for the @NASCAR #AllStarRace! He’ll be in the stands right next to you singing his iconic “I Can’t Drive 55” during Pre-Race! We’re pumped to crank it up with the real racing anthem! pic.twitter.com/OKISy2BbsT — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) June 6, 2021

To celebrate the trip to Texas, NASCAR is adding some rock and roll to the All-Star Race. Singer Sammy Hagar will head to the stands and perform his gasoline-fueled single, “I Can’t Drive 55,” during a pre-race concert. This special performance will mark a return to some of the pre-COVID traditions.

Additionally, members of a supergroup will join the broadcast to sing the national anthem. The Side Deal — a band featuring stars from Sugar Ray, Train, and the PawnShop Kings — will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” before the drivers start their engines.

There are only 17 drivers with secure spots in the All-Star Race. The list includes Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman, and Martin Truex Jr. Four others will join them after the All-Star Open — the three stage winners and a fan vote winner.

Kyle Busch Will Return to the Xfinity Series for Another Start

While the majority of Cup Series drivers will head to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 13, one will take part in a Saturday race. Busch will hop into the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra for the Alsco Uniforms 250 and will compete for his 99th win.

Busch has only made one start in the Xfinity Series during the 2021 season, primarily spending his free time in the Truck Series. He headed to Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, May 22, and competed at the road course while driving the No. 54 Skittles Gummies Toyota Supra. Despite dealing with a wet track for part of the race, Busch led 35 of the 46 laps and took the checkered flag.

The veteran driver will automatically become a favorite ahead of Saturday’s race given his history of success in races at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch has made 22 Xfinity Series starts at the oval in his career, reaching Victory Lane nine times. His stat sheet includes five straight wins from 2008-2010, and he also went back-to-back in 2016 and 2019.

Busch technically won the 2020 Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway after leading 15 laps and holding off Austin Cindric. However, his car failed post-race inspection, resulting in disqualification. According to ESPN, NASCAR officials said that the left rear of Busch’s Supra was too low and that he failed heights. One year later, Busch will now try to reach Victory Lane once again while avoiding another disqualification.

READ NEXT: Former Cup Series Champion Makes Playoff Push at Sonoma