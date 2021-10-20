Brandon Jones Finalizes 2022 Plans

The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra has finalized his plans for the 2022 season. Brandon Jones will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and JGR after signing an extension. He will become the veteran leader in the organization and will pursue another playoff appearance.

JGR revealed the news with a photo on Twitter, confirming that Jones will be back in the No. 19. He will continue to work with crew chief Jeff Meendering, building on a relationship that began in the 2019 season and led to Jones securing his first career win in the Xfinity Series. The duo also combined for a career-high three wins in 2020.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 We are excited to announce that @BrandonJonesRac will return to race full-time in @NASCAR_Xfinity for 2022. @MenardsRacing will be the full season sponsor of the No. 19 Supra, and Jeff Meendering will continue as Brandon’s crew chief. #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/wMFkZkwHSb — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) October 20, 2021

“This has been a very strong season so far and I couldn’t be prouder of our 19 team,” Jones said in a press release obtained by Jayski. “It will be great to have Jeff Meendering back as my crew chief for the third consecutive year; his leadership is exactly what this team needs. I also realize how fortunate I am to have partners like Menards and Toyota; their support means the world to me. I couldn’t be more excited to have Menards return and more importantly, their support for the full season. It’s huge. I am thrilled to be back at Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Right now, I remain focused on our championship run and making it to Phoenix this year for a shot at the Xfinity Series title.”

Jones Will Continue His Relationship With a Key Sponsor

Part of the announcement on Wednesday, October 20, involved the return of a key partner. Menards will continue to sponsor Jones and the No. 19 team, but the home improvement chain will expand its support. Menards will be the primary sponsor for all 33 races in 2022.

Menards has been a key partner of Jones throughout his Xfinity Series career. The support started with Richard Childress Racing in 2016 and 2017, and it continued with his move to JGR in 2018. Most recently, Menards served as the primary sponsor for 12 races in 2018, 13 in 2019, 20 in 2020, and 19 in the first 30 races of the 2021 season. Now this partnership will only grow significantly as Jones returns for his fifth season at JGR.

“We are excited about the opportunity to be a full-time sponsor for Brandon Jones in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Jeff Abbott, Menards Marketing and Promotions Manager, in the press release. “Brandon has gained valuable experience through the years at many levels of racing, including winning in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Truck Series and Xfinity Series and most recently by qualifying twice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Brandon has proven himself time and again by winning races, competing for championships and being an outstanding ambassador for Menards and our valued racing partners. We look forward to being a part of his continuing success in 2022.”

Jones Will First Try To Cap Off the 2021 Season

With Jones securing his future, he can continue to keep his focus on the remaining three races of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He remains alive in the playoffs and can secure a spot in the championship four with a win at either Kansas Speedway or Martinsville Speedway.

Jones is currently 32 points below the cutline with two races remaining in the Round of Eight. He sits in the worst position of the remaining playoff drivers, but he has two previous wins at Kansas Speedway. He won the 2019 playoff race and then returned to Victory Lane in the July 2020 race.

Jones will line up near the front of the pack during the playoff race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, October 23 (3 p.m. ET, NBC). He will start on the fifth row, next to teammate Ty Gibbs. JGR’s Daniel Hemric will lead the field to the green flag as the pole-sitter with Team Penske’s Austin Cindric next to him on the front row.

