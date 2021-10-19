Sam Mayer Running Special John 5 Scheme at Martinsville

The driver of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is showcasing his inner rockstar during a trip to Martinsville Speedway. Sam Mayer will head to the famed NASCAR short track with a special scheme celebrating the release of John 5’s next album.

JRM showed off the rendering of the new scheme on Tuesday, October 19. The black stock car will feature orange flames, white numbers, and the cover art from John 5’s next album, “Sinner.” The guitarist will release his album on Friday, October 29, one day before Mayer showcases the scheme while fighting for his first career win.

We're in 🎶Euphoria🎶 over @sam_mayer_'s new scheme for @MartinsvilleSwy and the fact that the new @john5guitarist album is available October 29. pic.twitter.com/gzUafnlJxR — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) October 19, 2021

The scheme will be part of a continuing partnership between JR Motorsports and Big Machine Records. The company previously joined the No. 8 team as an associate partner before taking over with a primary scheme. Big Machine used Mayer’s Chevrolet to promote Carly Pearce’s new album, “29: Written In Stone,” during a race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

John 5 Has Showcased His Guitar Skills as a Solo Artist & in Support of Other Musicians

A guitarist capable of playing multiple styles, John 5 has spent time working with a multitude of artists. He has supported David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson, and Rob Zombie, with whom he currently plays.

Along with his support work, John 5 has spent nearly two decades as a solo artist. He has nine existing solo albums, as well as a remix album. “Sinner” will be his 10th release, which will feature even more guitar work and special guests.

“When people hear this record, I want them to say, ‘Oh, that’s John 5.’ What you get with ‘Sinner’ is the best of me,” John 5 said in a press release from Big Machine Records. “I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy. When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It’s honest. It’s real. It’s not a façade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.”

Mayer Will Showcase the John 5 Scheme During the 16th Race of His Xfinity Series Career

A rookie in the Xfinity Series, Mayer is only set to make his 16th start of the 2021 season. He took over the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro from Josh Berry on June 27 at Pocono Raceway. He has started 14 races for JRM and one for BJ McLeod Motorsports — the September 11 race at Richmond when Dale Earnhardt Jr. took over the No. 8.

Mayer has not reached Victory Lane during his limited time in the Xfinity Series, but he has shown signs of improvement. He has four top-10 finishes — Atlanta Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen, Bristol Motor Speedway, and the Charlotte Roval. Mayer also had a strong run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before a collision with Chase Elliott ruined his day.

The two drivers fought for position while navigating through Turns 5 and 6 of the road course but collided near the edge of the track. Elliott swerved left toward the middle of the track while Mayer swerved right to avoid the curb that sent several drivers to the garage.

Mayer lost control of the No. 8 JRM Chevrolet Camaro and went sliding through the grass at the edge of the track. He could not bring the stock car to a stop before it slammed violently into the tire barrier. The collision destroyed the front of the No. 8 and sent Mayer to the garage early with a 27th-place finish.

Mayer will now continue to fight for the first win of his career during the trip to Kansas Speedway on October 23 (3 p.m. ET, NBC). He will then showcase the John 5 scheme at Martinsville Speedway on October 30.

