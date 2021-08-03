Brett Moffitt Lands New Multi-Race Sponsor

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action on Saturday, Aug. 7 after a two-week break. Driver Brett Moffitt and team Our Motorsports are kicking off the week back by announcing a new multi-race sponsorship agreement with Dead On Tools for the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro.

According to a press release obtained by “Jayski,” Dead On Tools will serve as an associate sponsor for the Sept. 5th Xfinity Series race at Darlington and the Oct. 2nd race at Talladega Superspeedway. The Illinois-based company will then take over as the primary sponsor for the Oct. 30 race at Martinsville Speedway.

“We are very excited to establish a partnership with Dead On Tools,” team owner Chris Our said in a statement. “Having been in construction my entire life I appreciate the value of well-made tools. We are proud to represent the Dead On Tools brand on the job site and at the race track!”

Dead On Tools Will Take Over a NASCAR Race

When Moffitt heads to Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30, he will do so with the Dead On Tools name on his No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro as the primary sponsor. Though the hardware and equipment storage brand will also make a bigger impact on the race.

The Xfinity Series race will have the name of the Dead On Tools 250 (6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network) as the title sponsor. The race will mark the first time that the company has taken over a NASCAR event, and Moffitt will strive to reach Victory Lane to make the day special.

“We are beyond excited to partner with the Our Motorsports organization for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway.” said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager, Dead On Tools, in a press release. “Brett Moffitt and the No. 02 team are diligent and hardworking, just like our customers who use Dead On Tools products, so this collaboration aligned perfectly with our brand. We look forward to seeing the Dead On Tools No. 02 Chevy Camaro at Martinsville!”

Prior to reaching Martinsville for the race, Moffitt will try to achieve another goal. He currently sits below the playoff cut line with seven races remaining in the regular season. He still has time to make some moves, but he will likely have to win a race to lock up a spot in the chase for the championship trophy.

Moffitt’s New Sponsorship Continues Weeks of Big News

The deal with Dead On Tools is only the latest piece of exciting news for the Xfinity Series driver. Moffitt also recently announced that he and his wife are expanding their family by the 2022 season. They are expecting their first child together.

Moffitt posted a series of photos on Twitter on July 25 that revealed the news. He showed him and his wife Stephanie together holding an ultrasound. Another photo revealed that the due date is February 2022, the same month that the next NASCAR season begins.

To make the pregnancy reveal more entertaining, Moffitt also provided another photo that showed an affected member of the family. He tweeted out an image that showed his dog on the couch with a concerned look on its face and an ultrasound photo between its front legs.

