Brett Moffitt Is Expanding His Family in 2022

Xfinity Series driver Brett Moffitt has just dropped some major news. The man behind the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro has revealed that he and his wife Stephanie are expecting their first child together. They will welcome the new member of the family in February 2022.

The NASCAR driver provided the news with a series of photos on Twitter. He showed the family dog sitting with an ultrasound between its front legs while the happy couple sat on the couch. Another image featured the ultrasound with a onesie. “Daddy’s sidekick,” the message on the outfit said.

Baby Moff coming February ‘22! pic.twitter.com/BDHvVgJCDV — Brett Moffitt (@Brett_Moffitt) July 25, 2021

There were several people on social media that offered their congratulations after seeing Moffitt’s news. The list included the accounts belonging to the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series. Although some people on Twitter began expressing opinions about whether the newborn would have a similar mustache to the NASCAR driver.

Moffitt Will Cap Off the 2021 Season Before Becoming a Father

Now that he has dropped the news, Moffitt will prepare to finish out the 2021 Xfinity Series season. His main goal will be capturing a win and punching his ticket to the playoffs to pursue a championship.

The driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet is currently 22nd in points and below the playoff cut line. He has started all 19 races, posting seven top-10 finishes and one top-five at Daytona International Speedway. Moffitt has also dealt with crashes in three races — Road America, Las Vegas, Atlanta — as well as a fuel pump issue that disrupted the trip to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Moffitt can reach the playoffs despite sitting below the cut line, but he will have to make some positive moves in a very short time. He must win at least one while avoiding incidents on the track. With only seven races remaining, he will not be able to earn his way in by simply accruing points.

Moffitt Will Have Some Stories to Tell His Child

As the child grows older, they will have the opportunity to learn about Moffitt’s NASCAR career and the teams for which he raced. The driver will have several stories of triumph and heartbreak alike, which includes the 2018 Truck Series season.

The veteran driver partnered with Hattori Racing Enterprises at the start of the 2018 season, marking a reunion after a brief stint in 2013. The team entered the year as an underfunded enterprise due to sponsorship issues, but Moffitt proceeded to lock up six wins. The list included the final two races of the season, which helped him secure the championship trophy.

Following his career-best year, Moffitt made the leap to GMS Racing. He spent two years with the team, winning another five races, before officially joining the Xfinity Series. Moffitt continued to find success during his final two full-time seasons. He qualified for the championship round both seasons and finished third in the standings.

Moffitt nearly captured the second title of his career in 2020. He led 78 of the 150 laps at Phoenix but decided to stay out on the track during the final caution. He could not stick with the Trucks on fresher tires and fell back to 10th place overall. Despite failing to capture the championship trophy, Moffitt still ended the season third while teammate Sheldon Creed captured his first title.

