Trackhouse Racing Announces Second Driver for 2022 Season

Trackhouse Racing has just dropped some major news ahead of the 2022 season. The team announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3, that Ross Chastain will join Daniel Suarez on the roster on a multi-year deal. He will move out of the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro and drive the new, rebranded No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

Trackhouse made the big reveal with a video on Twitter. The team showed highlights from Chastain’s NASCAR career, covering his time in all three series. The clip then revealed that Chastain will take over the stock car driven by Chip Ganassi Racing‘s Kurt Busch from 2019-2021.

“This is another dream come true for me,” Chastain said in a press release, per “Jayski.” “Trackhouse is one of the most interesting organizations in the garage. The enthusiasm they bring off the track and the program they are building on the track is exciting. Working with Daniel and Justin, however I can, is my number one priority. I know that I can help build our Chevrolets to be as strong as possible.”

According to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, there are some details for Trackhouse yet to reveal in the future. The team did not provide information about Chastain’s sponsors or his crew chief for the 2022 season. The announcement simply stuck to confirming his car number.

Trackhouse Cited Chastain’s Work Ethic During the Announcement

When Trackhouse Racing announced the purchase of Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operations, questions began circulating about which driver would be the best teammate for Daniel Suarez. There were several options on the table, but owner Justin Marks stuck with the 28-year-old from Florida.

The former driver-turned-owner explained in a press release that Chastain is a very aggressive driver with a personality that fits the team. Marks noted Chastain’s work ethic while saying that the current driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet is very capable of winning races at the Cup level.

Chastain has started 101 races during his Cup Series career. He started on a part-time basis with Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports, and Roush Fenway Racing before making the leap to the series full-time in 2021. He joined Chip Ganassi Racing and partnered with Busch, racking up two top-five finishes and six top-10s in the first 22 races.

“I am very happy with the selection of Ross as a teammate next year,” Suárez added. “He brings a lot to the table. I am looking forward to start working with him and making our two Trackhouse cars as fast as possible. I know we are going to win races.”

Questions Remain About Chastain’s Current Teammate

With Chastain taking over the No. 1 and joining Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season, there are now even more questions about his current teammate. Busch will become a free agent at the end of 2021, but he has not revealed where he will head.

Reports surfaced on May 29 that 23XI Racing had its sights set on the 2004 Cup Series champion. Co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan reportedly wanted to expand to a two-car team in 2022 while adding Busch to the fold as Bubba Wallace’s teammate.

Busch has acknowledged that 23XI remains an option for him entering 2022, but he hasn’t provided any further information about his plans. He currently remains a free agent to be without a set seat for 2022. Though Busch has made it clear that he wants to drive the Next Gen car before retiring.

Now that Chastain is the new man at Trackhouse, it appears more likely that Busch will join 23XI Racing. However, the team has yet to confirm the multiple rumors, forcing NASCAR fans to continue waiting.

