NASCAR’s Expanded Bristol Schedule Features More Action

The Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series drivers take on Bristol Motor Speedway on April 7-9. This weekend will feature an expanded schedule with even more on-track action.

The weekend will begin for both series on Friday, April 7. The Truck Series drivers will take part in their first practice session at 5:35 p.m. ET (FS1) and then the Cup Series drivers will follow at 6:35 p.m. ET (FS1).

The Friday schedule continues with two more practice sessions, marking a significant change from other weekends in recent seasons. The Truck Series drivers will return to the track at 8:02 p.m. ET (FS1) and then the Cup Series drivers will cap off the night’s action with the final practice session at 8:32 p.m. ET (FS1).

Saturday’s Schedule Features Several Races

The multiple practice sessions on April 7 will only be the appetizer for a busy weekend in Tennessee. The action will continue on Saturday, April 8, with nine total races. Though eight will be on the shorter end.

The Truck Series drivers will head to the track first, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. They will take part in four, 15-lap heat races to determine the starting lineup. All four races will air on FS2.

The Cup Series drivers will then follow with four, 15-lap heat races. These will begin at 6 p.m. ET, provided there are not any delays caused by the Truck Series heat races or weather. All of the Cup Series heat races will air on FS2.

The final event of April 8 will be the Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 36 entries that make the lineup will take on the dirt track at 8 p.m. ET (FS1).

Sunday, April 9, will only feature one event. The Cup Series drivers will take on the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway for the third consecutive season, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Tony Stewart will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the booth as part of an expanded 2023 schedule.

The Races Feature a Major Change

Covering a historic short track with dirt is already a significant change for Easter weekend, but it is not the only one made by NASCAR. The races will also have an altered pit routine.

Unlike regular races where drivers can head down pit road and attempt to get four tires and fuel in 10 seconds, they will not be able to do any work except during stage breaks. There will be no live pit stops or races onto or off pit road.

Once each stage comes to an end, the drivers that want fresh tires and fuel will head down pit road in a controlled manner before stopping in their respective stalls. There will then be time for the teams to make adjustments and work on the entries.

The drivers that elect to stay out on the track during these set breaks will just wait for the next restart. They will line up at the front of the field and prepare for the next set of laps.

There will be an exception for vehicles that are damaged in on-track incidents. Teams can work on these entries, provided they can make it back to the pit stall.