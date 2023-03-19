Tony Stewart Expands NASCAR on FOX Schedule

Tony Stewart is set to continue making appearances in the FOX Sports booth. He will add another three NASCAR Cup Series races to his schedule so that he can provide analysis.

FOX Sports announced the news during Stage 2 of the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which was Stewart’s fourth stop in the booth of 2023. Smoke will be back in the booth for Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) on April 9, Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28th.

“I’m excited, man,” Stewart said during the Atlanta Cup Series race. “I’m excited to go to Bristol. I really want to be in a car there, but I’m excited to watch this race and be in the booth with you guys.”

Stewart was not in the FOX Sports booth for the 2022 spring trip to Bristol Motor Speedway. Instead, Darrell Waltrip was the one that joined Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Larry McReynolds also spent a few segments in the booth with them while creating some throwback vibes.

Only 2 Guests Have Made Appearances in the FOX Sports Booth

Stewart has spent a considerable amount of time in the FOX Sports booth in 2023 after several appearances in 2022. He made his season debut during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. He then returned for the season-opening Daytona 500 and the final race on the current configuration of Auto Club Speedway.

Another former NASCAR Cup Series driver took over for Stewart during the final two races of the West Coast swing. Danica Patrick made her season debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and then she returned at Phoenix Raceway as Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won consecutive races.

Stewart returned to the FOX Sports booth for the trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. He provided some unique analysis about Ford’s dominance in qualifying. Stewart also responded to the Hendrick Motorsports and Kaulig Racing penalties from NASCAR while wearing his owner’s hat.

Stewart Has 3 Wins at the Upcoming Tracks

The Hall of Famer won 49 Cup Series races and three championships during his career. Three of these wins took place at the tracks where he will soon provide commentary as a guest analyst.

All of Stewart’s Cup Series wins at these tracks took place during his time with Joe Gibbs Racing. For example, he took the No. 20 Chevrolet to Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2003 as part of a two-win season.

Stewart’s win at Bristol Motor Speedway took place during a three-win season. He captured the 2001 Sharpie 500 after leading 71 laps, which played a role in him finishing second in the championship standings behind Jeff Gordon.

The win at Talladega Superspeedway took place as Stewart closed out his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He won the Amp Energy 500 playoff race over Paul Menard, and he celebrated in Victory Lane for the first time that season. He went on to finish ninth in the championship standings before officially joining forces with Gene Haas over the offseason.