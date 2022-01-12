Key Partner Returns to Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

The No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will see the return of a key primary partner in 2022. Built Bar will sponsor Corey LaJoie once again as he moves over to the Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series stock car.

Spire Motorsports announced the news on Tuesday, January 11, with a simple tweet. The race team posted a photo of LaJoie in his Built Bar firesuit and said that the company is back. Spire Motorsports did not initially provide any more information about the deal other than clarifying that there will be even more races.

Spire Motorsports later issued a press release and announced that Built Bar will be LaJoie’s primary partner for the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20. The brand will also sponsor LaJoie for nine other races throughout the 2022 season.

According to the press release, Built Bar will serve as a primary for points-paying races at Phoenix Raceway (March 13), Martinsville Speedway (April 9), World Wide Technology Raceway (June 5), Road America (July 3), Richmond Raceway (August 14), Daytona International Speedway (August 27), Darlington Raceway (September 4), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 23). Built Bar will also sponsor LaJoie during the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22.

“I’m honored to welcome back my friends with Built.com for their third year in the sport,” LaJoie said in a statement on January 11. “It’s been a blast being a part of their creative marketing strategies to grow the program. The Built leadership team brings a ton of energy to Spire Motorsports as well as to NASCAR. 2022 is going to be an amazing season with them on and off the track.”

LaJoie First Joined Forces With Built Bar in 2020

The reunion in 2022 marks the third consecutive season that the nutrition company has sponsored LaJoie. Built Bar first joined forces with the North Carolina native during the 2020 season when he drove for Go Fas Racing.

Built Bar first joined the No. 32 Ford for three races, starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway. LaJoie started 25th and finished 27th overall. Built Bar rounded out the 2020 schedule with the doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway on June 27-28. LaJoie posted a pair of top-25 finishes.

When LaJoie moved to Spire Motorsports at the start of the 2021 season, Built Bar continued to support him. The protein bar company first took over the No. 7 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 7 and then returned at the end of the regular season for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Built Bar rounded out the schedule with a return trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway near the end of the season.

Built Bar Signed a Separate Deal With NASCAR

The return to LaJoie and Spire Motorsports is the latest piece of big news for Built Bar. The company also capped off the 2021 season by inking a separate, multi-year deal with NASCAR.

LaJoie and Built Brands CEO Nick Greer joined forces near the end of the Cup Series season for a special video. They held a “press conference” to announce that Built Bar had become the official protein bar of NASCAR, but they didn’t simply make an announcement. Instead, Greer channeled his inner Ricky Bobby and struggled to keep his hands by his side.

LaJoie, the producer for the video shoot, came up with a unique solution for Greer’s hand issues. He put a Built Bar in one hand and a foam finger on the other so it would appear that the CEO was celebrating instead of struggling.

“At Built, we are about high performance and bringing everything you have to each and every day. We understand that the journey is just as important as the finish line,” Greer said in an October 1 press release. “Every journey will have its ups, downs, spin outs, scratches and dings, and everything in between. This is why we are delighted to be partnering with NASCAR, a sport where the joy of the experience – for driver, crew, sponsor and fan – is a shared pursuit for greatness. We are thrilled to take this journey together.”

READ NEXT: NASCAR Sets Horsepower Packages for Daytona, Talladega & Atlanta