Built Bar Channels ‘Talladega Nights’ for Major NASCAR Announcement

One of Corey LaJoie‘s primary sponsors has just expanded in a major way. Built Bar, the partner that puts LaJoie’s face on his stock cars, has become the official protein bar of NASCAR. The company celebrated with a special video paying tribute to “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

The video surfaced on Twitter on Friday, October 1, and featured Built Brands CEO Nick Greer as he attempted to conduct a press conference revealing that Built Bar is the official protein bar of NASCAR. Much like Will Ferrell before him, however, Greer struggled to keep his hands by his side while talking, prompting LaJoie to come up with a unique fix for the problem.

Joking videos aside, Greer and NASCAR announced a multi-year partnership that will make Built Bar an official partner of stock car racing. The company will continue to support LaJoie but will also expand to reach a larger audience each week.

“At Built, we are about high performance and bringing everything you have to each and every day. We understand that the journey is just as important as the finish line,” Greer said in a press release. “Every journey will have its ups, downs, spin outs, scratches and dings, and everything in between. This is why we are delighted to be partnering with NASCAR, a sport where the joy of the experience – for driver, crew, sponsor and fan – is a shared pursuit for greatness. We are thrilled to take this journey together.”

Built Bar Has Created Some Memorable Schemes for LaJoie

The brightly color yellow and blue stock car has sparked numerous comments during the 2021 season, albeit for wildly different reasons. For example, LaJoie spent time near the front of the pack during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28. He contended for a top-five finish in the No. 7 Built Bar Chevrolet before a final-lap wreck collected several cars.

The playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26 served as another example. LaJoie headed to the 1.5-mile track for his third race with Built Bar as the primary sponsor and continued the trend of sticking a massive face on the hood. However, the scheme went in a different direction to celebrate LaJoie’s 30th birthday.

Spire Motorsports revealed the design on September 23 and showed a new version of LaJoie. The company digitally aged the driver to make him look considerably older. Interestingly enough, LaJoie bore a resemblance to Mel Gibson’s character from “Boss Level.”

The 2021 Schedule Continues a Multi-Year Partnership With Built

The protein company has sponsored LaJoie for three races during the 2021 season, but the trips to Las Vegas and Daytona only served as a continuation of a solid partnership. Built Brands also sponsored LaJoie during his time with Go Fas Racing, taking over the No. 32 Ford at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

While LaJoie parted ways with Go Fas at the end of the 2020 season, he continued to work with Built Bar. Spire Motorsports confirmed this with a press release on March 2, 2021, revealing that the company would join LaJoie for the Pennzoil 400 on March 7.

“I can’t wait to have Built Bar on our car this weekend in Las Vegas,” LaJoie said in the March 2020 press release. “Nick Greer and the team at Built Brands supported me last season and I’m really proud they’ve decided to partner with us at Spire Motorsports this year. The paint scheme they came up with should certainly capture the fan’s attention and hopefully sell a bunch of protein bars. Las Vegas is one of my favorite intermediate tracks and I’m looking forward to having a strong day.”

