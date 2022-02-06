The Busch Light Clash Heat Race Starting Orders Are Set

The day of the Busch Light Clash Coliseum at the LA Memorial Coliseum has arrived, and there are several races ahead of the main event. The four heat races are now set, which will determine the starting grid for the main event.

Kyle Busch, who posted the fastest time during the qualifying session on February 5, will sit on the pole for the first heat race. He will lead the first field to the green flag with Daniel Suarez next to him on the front row. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, BJ McLeod, Todd Gilliland, and Ross Chastain will round out the first heat.

This opening heat race will last a total of 25 laps, and it will send the first four drivers to the main event (6 p.m. ET, FOX). The remainder will prepare for the Last Chance Qualifying races and the final opportunity to secure a spot in the 23-car field.

Tyler Reddick Posted the Second-Fastest Time

Missed the marks on the money lap! Still good enough for P2. Tomorrow is going to be a wild ride! #buschclash pic.twitter.com/lpJHZ8CGCJ — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) February 6, 2022

While Busch will lead the first heat race to green, a third-year driver for Richard Childress Racing will take over for the second race. Tyler Reddick, who had the second-fastest time in qualifying, will lead the second heat to the green flag with Cole Custer next to him on the front row.

The second heat race features several young drivers and one veteran champion. Harrison Burton and Alex Bowman will make up the second row while Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon will form the third row. Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, and Martin Truex Jr. will round out the second race.

Reddick will not be the only young driver sitting on the pole for a heat race. Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley will be on the front row for the third heat race with 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott next to him. The third heat race will also feature William Byron, Christopher Bell, AJ Allmendinger, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Corey LaJoie, and Cody Ware.

The fourth and final heat race will have multiple champions contending for a spot in the main event, headlined by Joey Logano and Kyle Larson on the front row. They will lead the field that also includes Michael McDowell, Landon Cassill, Austin Cindric, Erik Jones, 2004 champion Kurt Busch, and Ty Dillon.

The Main Event Will Feature Close-Quarters Racing

Once the four heat races and the two Last Chance Qualifying races are complete, the remaining 23 drivers will prepare for a unique experience. They will line up against each other for 150 laps around the LA Memorial Coliseum.

This race will take place on the smallest track on the NASCAR circuit, and the expectation is that there will be a considerable amount of bumping and banging on the track. This close-quarters racing will provide the fans with the opportunity to see the Gen 7 cars and how they hold up during incidental contact.

The first-ever Clash at the Coliseum will take place in two segments, each lasting 75 laps. Only the green flag laps will count toward the final total while the caution laps will provide DJ Skee with an opportunity to perform for the fans in attendance.

The Clash will also feature a halftime break instead of traditional pit stops. The teams will prepare for the final dash to the checkered flag while Ice Cube performs a mini-concert.

