Kurt Busch Extends Partnership With Michael Jordan in Latest Move

The driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry has a new partner for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Jordan Brand has joined Kurt Busch as both a primary and associate partner.

23XI Racing announced the news on February 4 with a press release. The Cup Series team stated that the Jordan Brand will take over the No. 45 Toyota for multiple races during the Cup Series season. The brand will also serve as an associate partner for the remainder of the season with the Jumpman logo on Busch’s firesuit, stock car, and helmet.

“Adding Jordan Brand to the No. 45 team and Kurt Busch is a big step for our team,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta in a statement. “As a new team that is continuing to grow, we have the unique opportunity to do things differently as we grow our brand to be one that is identified as more than just a racing team. Partnering with Jordan Brand, which is recognizable around the world, allows us the opportunity to utilize both of our platforms to introduce new fans to our team.”

The Jumpman logo will make its debut during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The primary Jordan Brand scheme will debut during a race at a later date.

Busch Joins Another Driver As a Jordan Brand Athlete

Busch will not be the only NASCAR Cup Series driver displaying the Jumpman logo during the 2022 season. He will join Denny Hamlin, the co-owner of 23XI Racing, as a Jordan Brand athlete.

Hamlin has long been the only Cup Series driver with the Jumpman logo on his firesuit. He joined forces with Michael Jordan in 2011 after meeting him at an NBA game. Fast-forward to 2020 and the two announced the creation of 23XI Racing. The partnership expanded in 2021 with Busch joining Bubba Wallace in the lineup. Now the driver of the No. 45 will have a new logo on his firesuit and a new scheme on his stock car.

“The addition of Jordan Brand to the No. 45 team is big and being the second driver in NASCAR alongside Denny as a Jordan Brand athlete is a real honor,” Busch said in a statement. “The roster includes athletes that are known for excitement and success and that’s what I intend to bring to the track each weekend. As the 23XI team continues to grow, this partnership will help ensure we reach new audiences and I look forward to an impactful relationship.”

Busch Continues to Add New Partners

Busch’s past two seasons have featured a limited variety of schemes. He has made the majority of his starts with the Monster Energy scheme, but he also displayed those for GearWrench, Tubi, and AdventHealth.

The 2022 season will be different. Busch has a whole array of partners that have joined the fold since he moved over to 23XI Racing. The list includes McDonald’s, MoneyLion, SiriusXM, and the Jordan Brand.

Busch will display primary schemes for all of these partners during the 2022 season while working with Bubba Wallace to pursue wins. 23XI Racing hasn’t provided the full list of races for each partner, but there are some details available. Busch will showcase SiriusXM at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July and Darlington Raceway in September. He will also debut the MoneyLion scheme at Phoenix Raceway on March 13.

