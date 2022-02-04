Busch Light Clash Schedule, How to Watch & What Channels

The NASCAR Cup Series teams with charters are in Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash, marking a historic moment for stock car racing. Here is how to watch both days as NASCAR takes on the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The action begins on Saturday, February 5. The drivers will take part in practice at 12:30 p.m. ET (FS2) to get a feel for the quarter-mile short track. They will then take part in single-car qualifying at 8:30 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the session as drivers such as Ty Dillon, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, and several others try to post the fastest lap times.

Sunday will feature even more action as the drivers face off for the first time on the short track. They will take part in the heat races and Last Chance Qualifying, starting at 3 p.m. ET and lasting until the 23-driver field is official. FOX will provide coverage for the heat races. The main event will then take place at 6 p.m. ET, which will also air on FOX, with Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Tony Stewart in the broadcast booth.

Along with the coverage of the races, FOX will provide two separate segments of “NASCAR RaceDay.” The first will air at 2 p.m. ET prior to the heat races. The second will air at 5 p.m. ET so the analysts can preview the starting grid and the big storylines.

The Race Will Feature 2 Segments

Who will be celebrating right here Sunday night? 👇#BuschLightClash pic.twitter.com/Rx2dllj6VW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 4, 2022

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum will not function like the races from the regular season. There will be no pit stops as crews try to gain the slightest advantage with a perfect tire change. Instead, there will be two separate segments.

According to NASCAR, the two segments will each have 75 laps. However, the caution laps will not count toward the total. Once the drivers complete 75 green-flag laps, there will be a halftime break. Rapper Ice Cube will perform for the fans in attendance as the drivers prepare for the final 75-yard dash.

While the caution laps will not count toward the final total, they will provide more opportunities for the NASCAR fans to enjoy some entertainment. DJ Skee will perform during all of the caution breaks, providing another unique twist to the race.

2 Cup Series Drivers Will Fight to Break a Tie

There are seven active drivers that will head to the LA Memorial Coliseum with a win in the annual exhibition event. Kyle Busch is the reigning winner. Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, and Kurt Busch are the other drivers with previous wins.

The 2022 Busch Light Clash will provide two of these drivers — Hamlin and Harvick — with an opportunity to break a tie with each other and two retired drivers. They each have three wins in the Clash. Hamlin won in 2006, 2014, and 2016. Harvick won in 2009, 2010, and 2013. Hall of Famer Tony Stewart secured his three wins in 2001, 2002, and 2007 while Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett won in 1996, 2000, and 2004.

If Hamlin or Harvick wins the Clash, they will break the tie and move into second-place all-time. Seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt has the all-time record with six wins in the annual exhibition race (1980, 1986, 1988, 1991, 1993, and 1995).

