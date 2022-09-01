Chase Elliott Has Strong Words About Playoff Comfort Level

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott enters the Cup Series playoffs with 2,040 points, putting him 33 above the cutline. This doesn’t mean that he is comfortable heading to Darlington Raceway.

“I honestly don’t think anybody’s safe at any point in time,” Elliott said on September 1, video courtesy of FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “Just my honest opinion. The way this format is, I think you have to respect this format from Week 1 all the way to Week 10.

“I don’t think there is ever a period of time where you should think anything is taken for granted, and I don’t think any amount of playoff points is ever safe. The rounds are so short. You could have two bad weeks back-to-back, and you do nothing wrong. And next thing you know, you’re in a position where you have to win the last one.”

Elliott piled up 40 points in multiple ways, which helped him build a buffer. He won four races — the most in the Cup Series — as well as five stages. He then secured 15 bonus points by capturing the regular-season championship. This total should help him move beyond the Round of 16, but he won’t take it easy.

Elliott Has the Biggest Points Advantage

Elliott may not have a significant amount of comfort heading into the playoffs, but he sits in the best position. He is atop the leaderboard with the biggest advantage in terms of points.

Elliott is 15 points above Joey Logano, who has the second-most points in the Cup Series playoffs. However, the gap between every other driver is significantly smaller considering that Logano is only 18 points above the cutline while Ross Chastain is only 13 above the cutline.

The first week of the playoffs could feature a big shift in the points. The South Carolina track is one of the more difficult on the schedule, and it has seen drivers lose control and hit the wall in surprising moments. This includes Chastain, who crashed while battling for position during Throwback Weekend, as well as several playoff contenders that saw their days come to an end in a multi-car incident during the final stage.

Elliott Has Solid Odds Heading Toward Darlington Raceway

Will Elliott move through the playoff rounds and reach the championship four for the third consecutive season? The answer remains unclear, but he is one of the top options among oddsmakers.

According to BetMGM, the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro could add another win to his total. He enters the weekend with the third-best odds to reach Victory Lane. He sits at 8-1, just behind Kyle Larson at 6-1 and Hamlin at 7-1. Elliott is also in a tie with Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, and Chastain.

Elliott has no wins at Darlington Raceway, but he has posted three top-five finishes. This includes a fifth-place run during the Goodyear 400 in May. Elliott also had top-fives in 2018 and 2020.

