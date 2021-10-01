Chevrolet Continues Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign for the 11th Year

Chevrolet is continuing its fundraising campaign with NASCAR, supporting the American Cancer Society during Breast Cancer Awareness month for the 11th consecutive year. The manufacturer will donate an amount of money based on the number of cautions in three races.

According to a press release from Chevrolet, the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” campaign will kick off on October 3 at Talladega Superspeedway. A pink Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will serve as the pace car during the YellaWood 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Every time there is an incident, Chevrolet will total up the number of laps run under caution and will donate $350 for each one, up to $50,000. The campaign will also take place at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17 and Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on October 31.

In addition to shelling out money for every caution lap, Chevrolet will donate money based on social media trends. The auto manufacturer will donate $5 for every post on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok that uses the hashtag “#WeDriveFor,” up to $110,000.

“We are very proud to partner with the American Cancer Society and carry the ACS logo on the pace car during October races,” said Sean Finegan, director, Chevrolet Motorsports Marketing and Activation. “The responses we receive at the tracks are always so positive, and we’re very humbled that we’re able to participate in this cause.”

Chevrolet Will Likely Donate a Large Amount of Money After the Talladega Race

The (second) Big One at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/1iHgwCFLkw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 14, 2019

While there are three races in which Chevrolet will try to reach the $50,000 donation goal, the process may not take that full amount of time. The upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway, in particular, will likely result in a significant donation based on the history of incidents.

The Cup Series has raced at Talladega every year since 1969, with two events each season starting in 1970. Only three of these races have featured zero cautions — 1997, 2001, and 2002. The rest have had at least two cautions, with six reaching double-digits since 2000.

The 2020 YellaWood 500, in particular, had 13 total cautions with 11 for crashes or debris on the track. The other two cautions were part of the race schedule. Based on the number of caution laps in this race alone — 54 — Chevrolet would donate $18,900.

There is no guarantee that the YellaWood 500 on October 3 will have a similar number of incidents and caution laps, but it is likely. The drivers will enter the race fighting for the win and crucial playoff points that will help them join Denny Hamlin in the Round of Eight. Performing poorly could result in the playoff drivers falling below the cutline.

NASCAR Will Also Raise Money After the Charlotte Roval Race

So many people, teams & companies to thank for making Window of Hope a reality…but especially Mason Bradley, who wrote me a letter with this idea. Really happy we could finally meet! https://t.co/OvYIpDsniT pic.twitter.com/q76ct0J5d4 — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) September 29, 2021

While Chevrolet will raise money during races at Talladega Superspeedway, Texas, and Martinsville, the Cup Series drivers will raise awareness and funds during and after the Charlotte Roval race on October 10. They will first compete with pink window nets before auctioning them off.

Kurt Busch unveiled the new initiative, “Window of Hope,” during the annual paint pit wall pink event on September 28. He explained that a young fan had sent him a letter in 2019 and inspired the creation of the fundraising campaign. Though Busch could not put it into effect until the 2021 season due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, each driver will autograph his window net after the Cup Series playoff race and make it available through auction. The proceeds from the auctions will help offset out-of-pocket expenses associated with providing care for families currently facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

READ NEXT: Built Bar Channels ‘Talladega Nights’ for Major NASCAR Announcement