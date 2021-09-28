Kurt Busch Partners With NASCAR for ‘Window of Hope’ Initiative

The 2004 Cup Series champion has unveiled a new initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness month that will change the look of the Charlotte Roval. Kurt Busch and NASCAR partnered together to launch Window of Hope, which will turn all window nets pink during the Cup Series race on Oct. 10.

Busch unveiled the new initiative at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday, Sept. 28. He explained that a young fan named Mason Bradley sent him a letter in 2019 and said that “maybe you could do the window net pink” as a sign of support for his mother, Stephanie. The idea inspired Busch, but he had to wait until 2021 to make the initiative a reality.

Kurt Busch has put together an initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness month called Window of Hope after receiving a letter from a boy named Mason asking him to support his mom in her breast cancer fight. Each Cup driver’s window net will be pink for the ROVAL race on Oct. 10. pic.twitter.com/MGVZZqigkD — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) September 28, 2021

“A simple fan letter from 2019 came in, and it said, ‘can you make a NASCAR window net pink? Make all the cars run a pink window net to help support breast cancer survivors and people who are going through the process,'” Busch explained on Tuesday, per Alex Andrejev of the “Charlotte Observer.”

The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro explained that the letter inspired him. He worked with NASCAR, the tracks, and Thermal Control Products, the company that provides 95% of the window nets to the Cup Series teams. They landed on Charlotte Motor Speedway and set the stage for the Window of Hope initiative.

NASCAR Will Use the Window Nets To Donate Money

The drivers will not simply head around the road course with pink window nets to create discussions. They will also use the initiative to help raise money for cancer research and treatment through the NASCAR Foundation.

According to a press release, each driver will autograph his window net after the Bank of America Roval 400 and make it available through auction. The proceeds from the auctions will help offset out-of-pocket expenses associated with providing care for families currently facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

NASCAR fans can go to the NASCAR Foundation website to place a bid and support “Window of Hope.” The auction is not yet live, but the fans will have an early look at the window nets during the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, Oct. 10 (2 p.m. ET).

Busch Unveiled the Initiative During a Special Event

The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro used a special annual event to make the big announcement. Busch and fellow driver Daniel Hemric headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the paint pit wall event, continuing a proud tradition of NASCAR drivers taking part. Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson are two of the past examples.

The two men joined forces with representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, as well as breast cancer survivors and supporters, before helping paint the pit road wall pink. The paint will remain through the Charlotte Roval weekend and will serve as a key focus of the Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Prior to the trip to Charlotte, however, the Xfinity and Cup Series drivers will first have to head to Talladega Superspeedway, along with the Truck Series. The biggest names in NASCAR have intense playoff races ahead of them that will help three drivers move one step closer to the championship races in Phoenix.

