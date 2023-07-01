Street Course Veterans Deliver Standout Results in Chicago Practice

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers took on the Chicago street course for the first time on July 1. Two street course veterans delivered standout performances with strong laps around the 2.2-mile purpose-built course, which translated into solid starting positions.

Shane van Gisbergen, the three-time Supercars champion, was the fastest throughout the 50-minute practice session. He jumped to the top of the leaderboard with 35 minutes remaining before Martin Truex Jr. surpassed him. Van Gisbergen then took back the top spot for good with an 89.518-second lap at 88.474 mph.

2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button, who was making his return to NASCAR, delivered the third-fastest lap time during the 50-minute session. He made his way around the 2.2-mile course in 89.734 seconds with a top speed of 88.261 mph.

The two guest drivers took two of the top three spots. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin was second-fastest overall with an 89.732-second lap and a top speed of 88.263 mph. This set him up to potentially qualify near the front of the pack for a race in which passing will be difficult.

The Drivers Continued Pushing During Qualifying

Delivering a solid time during practice was only one part of the process. Button and van Gisbergen also needed to continue pushing during qualifying, which featured them in two different groups.

Button went out on the track first. He posted the fifth-fastest time during his first lap around the purpose-built course, but he remained out for a second lap instead of heading back down pit road. Button used this second lap to put himself second overall at 88.571s. Though he fell to fourth after Daniel Suarez and Tyler Reddick improved their respective times.

Button went out during the second round of qualifying, and he turned in another solid lap. He was the eighth-fastest driver in the session, which secured a spot on the fourth row next to Kyle Larson.

Van Gisbergen was part of the second qualifying session. He waited until there were little more than five minutes remaining before he headed out for his lap. He saw the times that he needed to beat, and he knew what he needed to do to move on to the next round of qualifying.

Van Gisbergen was midway through his lap when an issue brought out the caution. Chase Elliott slammed the No. 9 nose-first into the wall in Turn 8, which brought the session to an immediate halt. Elliott headed to the infield care center while van Gisbergen headed back to pit road.

The 73-time Supercars winner was able to complete a lap, which he used to secure a spot in the final round of qualifying. He then went out and posted the fastest lap, but missed out on the pole award as Hamlin and Reddick each posted better times as the session came to an end. Van Gisbergen ultimately settled for third overall.

Other Drivers Dealt With Setbacks During the Session

While the two guest drivers delivered standout results for Trackhouse Racing and Rick Ware Racing, there were other drivers that made contact with the wall after pushing their cars to the limit.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had the biggest issue. He lost control entering Turn 8 and slammed the left rear of the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro into the outside wall. This damaged the suspension and led to the Daytona 500 winner missing qualifying.

JTG Daugherty Racing also had to go to a backup car for the inaugural Cup Series race, which meant that Stenhouse would have to start from the rear of the field.

It’s official that we will go to a backup car @NASCARChicago. pic.twitter.com/lltjyTYOP1 — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) July 1, 2023

Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley had an issue of his own at the same time as Stenhouse. He hit the fence with the left rear of the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro and sustained some damage.

Kaulig Racing was able to make repairs and get Haley back on track to close out the practice session. He finished 26th overall with a 91.416-second lap. Though he was unable to qualify due to unapproved adjustments.

Chase Elliott SLAMS the wall! He's out of qualifying in Chicago. #NASCARChicago 📺 : @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/M2Dh4Jj4bM — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2023

Elliott’s issues arose during Group B qualifying when he slammed into the wall. This meant that Hendrick Motorsports would have to go a backup car for the Cup Series race and would have to start from the rear of the field.

Kevin Harvick was the final driver to crash during Group B qualifying. He clipped the wall while trying to make a turn, which sent his No. 4 Ford Mustang nose-first into the wall. Like Elliott, Harvick had to go to the infield care center while crews removed his destroyed car from the track.