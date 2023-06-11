Chase Elliott’s Strategy Pays Off at Sonoma Raceway

Chase Elliott returned from his one-week suspension at Sonoma Raceway. He needed a strong finish to keep himself in contention for a possible playoff spot, which he delivered after adopting a different strategy.

The veteran driver and crew chief Alan Gustafson did not decide to follow race-winner Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, or any other leaders down pit road throughout the race. Instead, they chose to stop for fresh tires and fuel earlier in the runs. Elliott then gambled by staying out on older tires after a late caution for Hamlin crashing on the fronstretch.

Elliott didn’t capture the win that would automatically put him in the playoffs as Truex, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher all passed him on the final run to the checkered flag using fresher tires.

Instead, he crossed the finish line fifth overall in what was his first top-five finish since Darlington Raceway in May and his third of the season.

“It’s nice to get a top-five, no doubt, so proud of that,” Elliott said after the race. “We were trying to do something a little different with strategy. We had pitted about six or eight laps there before that caution. We just felt like our only play was to stay out.

“I was really hoping that more people would do that with us so we’d have three or four rows. It still probably wouldn’t have been enough, but I do think it would have been nicer to have a couple more rows and a buffer for those with tires.”

Elliott Gained Some Points After Sonoma

The 2020 Cup Series champion has been at a disadvantage since posting a runner-up finish at Auto Club Speedway in February. He missed six weeks due to a fractured tibia from a snowboarding accident and then he missed another week due to a suspension.

The result of these absences is that Elliott entered the weekend in a must-win situation. He was hovering around 29th-30th place in the standings. Though an L1-Level penalty to Stewart-Haas Racing dropped Erik Jones below him.

Elliott was able to secure 32 points at Sonoma Raceway, which helped move him up to 27th overall in the standings. He remains 84 points below the cutline and teammate Alex Bowman, so he is still facing what is essentially a must-win situation.

“It was certainly a good fight for the No. 9 NAPA Chevy team,” Elliott added. “It was one of our better runs there in the last couple of races, so always good to finish strong. It wasn’t an ideal situation, so to kind of fight through it there and come home with a top-five is good. Looking forward to build on that and hopefully contend for a win before long.”

The Off-Week Sets Up a Pivotal Stretch

Elliott did not secure the all-important win at Sonoma Raceway, but he left with the satisfaction of a strong finish and an overall solid day. Now, he can move forward into the off-week knowing that some favorable tracks await him.

The first date after the break is at Nashville Superspeedway. This 1.33-mile Tennessee track is one where Elliott captured the win in 2022 after a late battle with 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch.

Immediately after Nashville Superspeedway is the Chicago Street Race, which presents a wild card. This early-July event will be one where a wide variety of drivers could win, provided they avoid hard contact with the walls that form the unique layout.

Of course, the biggest race of the summer for Elliott will be the return to Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9. This is his home track, and it was the site of a win during the 2022 Cup Series season, one that meant extra to him and his family.

Will Elliott score the all-important win during the first three races after the off-week? The answer remains unknown, but the trip to Sonoma Raceway gave the team confidence that there are brighter days ahead after some early struggles.