Chip Ganassi Racing Laying Off 55 Employees

Chip Ganassi Racing has notified the North Carolina Department of Commerce that several employees will lose their jobs at the end of the season. The NASCAR Cup Series team will lay off 55 employees with a permanent designation.

“The Charlotte Observer” reported the news and noted that the layoffs will take place on Nov. 7. This date coincides with the season-ending championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Department records also showed that CGR gave notice on Sept. 3, 2021, before informing the NC Department of Commerce.

The layoffs will be part of the process as CGR steps away from stock car racing. The team sold its NASCAR operations to Trackhouse Racing on June 30, including the charters for the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro and the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro. Trackhouse will take control of the operations at the end of the season while CGR owner Chip Ganassi turns his attention to his teams in other racing series.

Trackhouse & CGR Announced the News in a Joint Press Conference

Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks and Ganassi held a joint press conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on June 30, delivering the stunning news. The reporters in attendance did not know that a massive transaction would take place, but they did not have to wait long before hearing the news.

Ganassi explained during the press conference that he had no plans of selling the two-car Cup Series team. However, he explained that Marks came forward with “a great offer” that helped him make the decision to walk away from NASCAR and focus entirely on IndyCar, IMSA, and Extreme E. Marks jokingly added that he had to spend a few weeks “working up the courage” before making a cold call to Ganassi.

Marks fielded questions during the session about the future of his racing operation. Would he stick with two cars or try to expand even further? The team owner responded by explaining that he had considerable work to do before making any massive decisions.

“I don’t want to get over my skis or anything like that,” Marks said during the Zoom press conference. “There are a lot of unknowns coming around this new car. We have to learn a lot about operationally what it’s going to take to field the Next Gen car successfully. I have a lot of ambition and a lot of passion for this company, but I’m not going to risk any momentum and so many good things ahead of us by trying to do too much too quickly.”

Trackhouse Will Keep an Important CGR Employee

Introducing the driver of the #1 Camaro starting in 2022… Welcome to the House, @RossChastain 🍉 pic.twitter.com/fjjjZ4KcjQ — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) August 3, 2021

When the Marks and Pitbull co-owned team takes over the CGR NASCAR operation, they will make some considerable changes. However, one thing will remain the same. Ross Chastain will continue to serve as one of the drivers.

Trackhouse announced on Aug. 3 that the current driver of the No. 42 CGR Chevrolet Camaro will join Daniel Suarez as part of a two-car team. Though he will change numbers in the process. Chastain will switch to the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro while current teammate Kurt Busch will head to 23XI Racing and drive the No. 45 Toyota Camry.

“This is another dream come true for me,” Chastain said in a press release, per “Jayski.” “Trackhouse is one of the most interesting organizations in the garage. The enthusiasm they bring off the track and the program they are building on the track is exciting. Working with Daniel and Justin, however I can, is my number one priority. I know that I can help build our Chevrolets to be as strong as possible.”

Trackhouse has yet to provide some important details about the No. 1 Chevrolet. The team did not reveal which sponsors would join Chastain for the 2022 Cup Series season. This information will become public at a later date.

